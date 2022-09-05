Top 7 cool things to build in Minecraft for beginners

Minecraft can be a bit daunting for beginners who may not know all of its mechanics. However, to get them started, it never hurts to start with a few small but interesting builds before branching out.

Beginner-friendly Minecraft builds come in many forms and possess many different functions. However, each is helpful to a new player in its own way. These builds don't often require a considerable amount of materials or ask for materials that are difficult to source. Ideally, these builds can also be constructed quickly from very early on in a world's creation for easy access.

Below, Minecraft players can find some fun and helpful builds to create, even if they're just starting their block-building adventures.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft: Great builds to get beginners started in version 1.19

7) Shelter

A basic player shelter made from wood planks (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Having a home to lay your head on is one of the most important aspects of Minecraft survival. If players aren't fortunate enough to spawn near a village where they can "borrow" a home and bed, they'll likely need to construct their own shelter.

This shelter can come in many forms, from a wooden house to a hideout built underground or even into the face of a mountain. The choice is up to the player, but they'll want to have a well-lit home in place to avoid the perils of the night.

6) Crop Farm

A large-scale wheat farm (Image via Minecraft 101)

While it may not seem like all that fun of a build, there are many ways to create innovative and intriguing crop farm builds in Minecraft. Players can implement their crop farms into a build in interesting ways, such as making them part of their base or automating them.

For beginners, starting with a small farm is just fine to get things started. However, that shouldn't stop new players from expanding and bringing out their creative side once they know how the game's basic crops grow.

5) Mob/XP Farm

A basic mob XP farm in a traditional tower format (Image via Mojang)

Experience is a vital resource in Minecraft, primarily due to it being necessary to repair specific gear as well as enchant it. For this reason, new players may want to invest time into constructing an experience farm.

Furthermore, players can create mob farms that will provide not only XP but also item drops. Granted, these builds can be quite large in many circumstances, but if a new player has a plethora of materials available, building at least one may be in their best interests.

4) A Well-Organized Mine

A player-made branch mine (Image via Minecraft 101)

While it may seem like a natural instinct to simply begin mining in Minecraft, beginners using a little bit of organization can save themselves a lot of headaches later. By creating a well-organized mine complete with storage areas and well-defined branches, players are less likely to get lost and should know where to return to collect and offload items and blocks.

Mining in a haphazard fashion can occasionally lead to misplacing items for storage or ending up in unintended areas. However, keeping a well-established and near mine can go a long way in amending those issues.

3) Defensive Structures

A basic player-made defense tower (Image via RebelYelliex/Planet Minecraft)

While placing light sources will ensure Minecraft beginners don't have hostile mobs spawning too close to them, others may still wander in from the dark reaches of the world.

It never hurts to be prepared for this eventuality, and some players may even opt to build towers or defensive positions where they can attack hostile mobs from a safe place. These come in many forms, but a basic tower with spider-proof roofing will usually suffice in the beginning before players expand into more complex designs.

2) Transportation Hub

A player's minecart hub (Image via Mojang)

Once players are a little more established in their world, creating a transportation network can be highly beneficial. By forming avenues of transit such as minecart tracks between important locations, players can arrive at a needed location much faster than they would be able to while walking.

However, creating a central hub for multiple minecarts can be a great way to get to multiple locations from a single centralized area. It's an ambitious project for newer players but shouldn't be too complicated once they have the necessary materials, such as iron, gold, and redstone.

1) Trading Hall

A well-constructed trading hall (Image via u/ashensheppard88/Reddit)

New players who have found villages will likely do quite a bit of trading, but finding the right villager for a specific trade can be a pain. However, if players create a trading hall, they can create a structure where all of their trading can take place at once.

Simply find the appropriate villager for a specific trade and get to work, with no strings attached. This is another project that can be time and resource-consuming depending on the size a player chooses, but the final result is well worth the effort.

