Top 7 fan-favorite Minecraft features that were removed from the game 

Minecraft's development for well over a decade has led to several features that were once beloved by fans having been removed. Some were intentional, while others were inadvertently introduced and were later addressed by Mojang directly. Whatever the case, fans who have enjoyed the sandbox title over the years often look back fondly on some of these aspects of the game.

Regardless of whether they were intended or not, countless parts of Minecraft have been removed or fixed by Mojang, typically for developmental reasons. Be that as it may, some players continue to play the versions of the game they were found in to enjoy their charm or what they brought to the table from a gameplay standpoint.

Whatever the case, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most beloved game features that were removed despite fan approval.

Seven of the most beloved aspects of Minecraft which were later removed

7) Isometric Screenshots

Isometric screenshots were very compelling ways to show off a Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

Although it was one of Minecraft's oldest features from the Indev era, isometric screenshots were a cool way to capture and share in-game worlds visually. By pressing the F7 key, players could take a screenshot of ostensibly their entire world from a zoomed-out isometric perspective, complete with builds, mobs, and even the player's position depending on their location relative to the camera.

Unfortunately, once Mojang developed the ability to generate worlds for millions of blocks in each direction, isometric screenshots were removed. Be that as it may, plenty of players still see potential in the feature and hope it makes a comeback, even if it can't capture an entire world in a single screenshot.

6) The Nether Reactor

The Nether Reactor originally debuted in Minecraft: Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang)

Although it was considered a placeholder for the eventual arrival of the Nether dimension in early Minecraft: Pocket Edition builds, the Nether Reactor is still fondly remembered by countless players. By building a 3x3x3 structure comprised of gold blocks, cobblestone, and a reactor core block (crafted by combining three diamonds and six iron ingots), players could generate a miniaturized Nether.

While the Nether Reactor was running, a Nether Spire structure would generate in the surrounding area, filled with various item spawns (nether quartz, glowstone dust, sugar cane, cacti, melon/pumpkin seeds, etc.) and zombie pigmen (later renamed to zombified piglins) could also appear within the spire.

This feature was removed when the Nether arrived in Pocket Edition, but some fans still miss it.

5) The Old Customized World Type

Minecraft's original custom world settings were much more robust (Image via Mcspotlights/YouTube)

Although the ability to create custom-generated worlds in Minecraft still exists today, the custom world generation before Snapshot 18ww06a offered a large amount of additional control. Players could set many parameters, including the sea level, which biomes appeared, terrain features, and structures, as well as how blocks like ores appeared in the game world.

While custom worlds still exist in Java Edition, they're much more limited than they once were and are confined to Superflat and Single Biome variants. For longtime players, the sense of controlling a world's generation down to the minutiae is sorely missed.

4) Craftable Horse Saddles

Horse saddles were a very short-lived craftable item (Image via MINECRAFTdotNET/YouTube)

Not to be confused with the well-known saddle item in Minecraft, horse saddles made a short appearance in Snapshot 13w16a before being removed in Snapshot 13w18a. Still, there was a lot to love about this saddle item. It allowed players to ride horses, could be stacked up to 32 in an inventory slot, and, most of all, it could be crafted by combining five leather and three iron ingots.

While ordinary saddles replaced horse saddles as the go-to saddle for riding horses, the downside of standard saddles is still apparent. This includes only one saddle fitting in an inventory slot, and they can't be obtained via crafting without using mods or data packs. It's for this reason that many players still prefer the way Mojang handled horse saddles specifically.

3) Original Netherite Gear Crafting

Netherite gear used to be easier to obtain before Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.20 got plenty of criticisms, and one pertained to how players obtained netherite gear. Before the Trails & Tales update, players could craft netherite gear by combining a piece of diamond gear with a netherite ingot at their crafting table. Unfortunately, Mojang determined that this made obtaining netherite gear too easy once players had already proceeded to diamond quality.

For that reason, Mojang introduced the netherite smithing template, a lootable item that must be combined with a diamond gear piece and a netherite ingot to initiate the netherite upgrade.

Netherite gear crafting may not be gone from Minecraft, but the simpler way of doing so is, and players haven't been particularly fond of needing a smithing template to get their high-performance gear.

2) Craftable Enchanted Golden Apples

Enchanted golden apples could previously be crafted in Minecraft (Image via Betathunder1/CurseForge)

It's no secret that enchanted golden apples are incredible in Minecraft, but they're notoriously difficult to get a hold of in the modern state of the game. This wasn't always the case, though, as it was possible between Snapshots 12w12a and 15w43c to craft enchanted golden apples by combining an apple and eight blocks of gold in a crafting table.

Mojang likely considered this crafting mechanic too powerful, particularly for players who could create a gold farm. Enchanted golden apple crafting was removed in Snapshot 15w44a and hasn't been since. The good news is that the community that loved this feature came through with item mods and data packs that reintroduced enchanted golden apple crafting.

1) The Far Lands

The mysterious Far Lands were a community-wide fascination (Image via Mojang)

One of the most beloved and intriguing features in Minecraft, known as the Far Lands, was unintended. Although they weren't a planned feature, they ended up being a byproduct of the noise-generation algorithms for terrain generation being afflicted with an integer overflow. This led to terrain stretching to the maximum height limit, and Far Lands came in many forms.

The Far Lands could only be found approximately 12.5 million blocks from the world spawn, but players loved finding them all the same due to their strange terrain generation. Some fans even wrote entire fan stories and discussed theories about how they could fit into the great lore of the game. Unfortunately, the Far Lands were removed in the 1.8 beta.

While it's technically true that Far Lands can be found if fans play older versions of the game or manipulate its parameters, many players miss finding this strange terrain at the outer reaches of their worlds.