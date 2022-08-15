Top 7 new Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds to try

From time to time, Minecraft players need to fine-tune their gameplay experience with specific world seeds. Fortunately, the community never rests when it comes to sharing new seeds with intriguing features to explore.

With version 1.19.2, most Minecraft seeds functioning for 1.19 still work. If players find any that suit their fancy, they shouldn't be dissuaded from giving them a try. New seeds are being shared by players all the time, so it never hurts to check back in and see what's new. Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some entertaining and interesting world seeds that are compatible with version 1.19.2.

7 fun seeds that players should try out in Minecraft version 1.19.2

1) -144545965546022897

A windswept village like this is quite unusual (Image via Mojang)

Villages are one of the more ubiquitous structures in Minecraft, appearing in several different biomes. This seed provides a particularly interesting village located underneath a large spire in a frigid snowy biome.

Players can set up a base at the village (X: -186, Y: 66, Z: 232) and then check out the nearby spires. Just be careful, the openings in the spire near the village may lead to a few hostile mobs spawning, so players will want to bring along some weapons and armor just to be on the safe side.

2) 3546842701776989958

A plethora of structures await players at this seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

If players are hunting for a collection of structures to explore, this seed might be a good fit. The only catch is that to fully experience the seed's structures, players will need to be playing on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

They will encounter a village right at spawn, along with a pillager outpost, desert pyramid, shipwreck, and a ruined Nether portal in the vicinity (X: 206, Z: 190). Players will want to work quickly though, as the pillagers won't waste any time attempting to attack the peaceful villagers they share a locale with.

3) 348722287802000751

A large mangrove swamp awaits players in this seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft players who are yet to explore version 1.19's mangrove swamp biomes, this seed should do nicely. The spawn point is on the border of a large mangrove swamp, but it contains a particularly interesting secret.

At approximately (X: 912, Z: 608), players will find a small desert clearing inside the swamp featuring a desert village. At the opposite edge of the swamp at (X: 1,304, Z: 648), players can also spot a desert pyramid. There's even an additional village at the border of the swamp located at (X: 1,232, Z: 304).

4) -8687393869649825644

It isn't too often a biome merges with a structure like this seed (Image via Mojang)

Ancient cities are one of the newest structures added to Minecraft, but they're not intended to crossover with any other biomes or structures. The same can be said for the deep dark biome that they reside in.

However, if players venture to (X: 2,040, Y: -41, Z: -728), they'll discover a particularly strange anomaly. Specifically, an ancient city housed in a lush cave biome. It goes without saying it is quite strange and goes against Minecraft's terrain generation rules, but it's quite a pleasing sight at the same time.

5) -7135175970849399448

Start your Survival Island experience with this seed (Image via Mojang)

Survival Island seeds can be particularly rewarding in Minecraft, and this one presents a particularly interesting island to start on. Players spawn on an island split between jungle and mangrove swamp, providing two different wood types for building and a plethora of food from the jungle.

There should also be a sizable diversity in mobs that spawn due to the disparity of the biomes, and players can find it all on this lone, isolated island.

6) 7445395903252703439

This seed provides something of a different survival experience (Image via Mojang)

If players want a tougher start to Minecraft, this seed might be able to accommodate them. Players will begin inside of a cave as opposed to an island, and this cave isn't exactly new-player-friendly. There's a way out, to be sure, but players will have to keep their wits about them in order to climb out.

However, once they have established themselves in this seed, it wouldn't hurt to head back into the cave with some mining tools to collect the bounties that it offers. The flowing lava from its mouth is quite helpful for early game survival as well.

7) 565535403532980236

This seed certainly isn't for the faint of heart (Image via Mojang)

For the purest survival test, Minecraft players can give this seed a look. Its catch revolves entirely around the fact that the player spawns in the deep dark biome right in the vicinity of an ancient city. Without anything to protect themselves with, they will have to use stealth and their wits to escape the ancient city and find their way to the surface.

Players can always return once they're more established to loot the city's contents. Showing up with some weapons and armor should give them a better chance against the Warden as well, which is a plus.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

