Top 7 most powerful swords used in Minecraft mods

Thanks to Minecraft's creative modding community, players can wield some incredibly powerful swords that dwarf the vanilla game's blades. In fact, there are countless sword and weapon mods in the sandbox game, with too many to list accurately.

However, Minecraft players should still be aware of a few modded swords that are truly special. These swords deal breathtaking amounts of damage, killing standard mobs and bosses alike with ease. New mods are constantly being released or updated, ensuring that there are always overpowered swords in the modding community's rotation. Instead of diving too deep into Minecraft's modded sword collection, here are a few worth trying first and foremost.

Minecraft: Incredible modded swords worth trying

7) Royal Guardian Sword

This powerful sword is obtainable in CrazyCraft (Image via CrazyCraft Wiki)

The Royal Guardian Sword is the most powerful weapon in CrazyCraft. Besides dealing 750+ damage, it has remarkable reach. Additionally, it comes enchanted with Unbreaking, improving its already-impressive durability. The easiest way to obtain this mighty blade is to defeat the King Boss. However, it can also be obtained via Tier 6 dungeons in the Unstable Ant Dimension. The Royal Guardian is a legendary sword in its own right, thanks to its remarkable damage output and range.

6) Bane of Pigs

The Bane of Pigs deals damage in the millions (Image via Tinkers' Construct Wiki)

The Bane of Pigs is a weapon that can be looted from dungeon chests in the Tinkers' Construct mod, often found in the Hexxit mod collection. Though it's technically a frying pan, it operates just like a sword. The Bane of Pigs' damage potential is incredible, dealing 21,474,836 damage, amounting to over 10,000 hearts. In fact, the weapon comes with additional modifiers as well, improving its overall potential and utility even further.

5) G-Sword

The G-Sword packs a serious punch against Kaiju (Image via PopularMMOs/Youtube)

Found in Minecraft's Godzilla mod, the G-Sword is created via combining G-Cells and an iron ingot. Since this weapon is made of the biological material of Kaiju such as Godzilla, it deals an exceptional amount of damage. A standard G-Sword can deal over 1,000 damage, or the equivalent of 500 hearts. Obviously, this kind of damage output is necessary in order to defeat some of the mod's endgame Kaiju like Burning Godzilla. It also works very well against other Kaiju such as King Kong, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan.

4) Sword of the Cosmos

The Sword of the Cosmos can kill all but two mobs in a single strike (Image via Feed the Beast Wiki)

Part of the Avaritia mod, the Sword of the Cosmos is an engine of destruction in Minecraft. It is capable of killing almost any mob with one hit, with the exception of the Hydra from the Twilight Forest and Gulg from the Witchery mod. As powerful as this sword is, Minecraft players should abstain from placing Sharpness or other damage-enhancing enchantments on it. This can cause the player's Minecraft client to crash, but using the base sword should be more than enough to defeat most mobs.

3) Adminium Ark

Adminium Ark can kill any mob in a single attack (Image via MC-Mod.net)

Found in the More Swords mod, the Adminium Ark bosts unfathomable power. It is constructed from three bedrock blocks, one stick, two end portal frame blocks, and a command block. It deals 99,999 damage and features the same total for its durability. This makes the Ark a one-hit killer that is virtually indestructible, destroying all that oppose its wielder. However, considering the Minecraft materials that are needed to craft it, it won't be attainable in the vanilla game without the use of commands and Creative Mode.

2) Ariana Grande Sword 3

This sword comes from an unconventional mod (Image via PopularMMOs/Youtube)

Found in the Ariana Grande mod, this sword is incredibly strong. It has also grown in attack damage with subsequent versions of the mod being released. The base sword is constructed with a blaze rod and two of Ariana Grande's works (one album and one song) which are used as custom blocks in the mod, Yours Truly and Problem Ft. Iggy Azalea. The weapon is then upgraded using additional materials to create the Ariana Grande Sword 3, which deals a mind-boggling 90,000,000 damage. It can feel rather strange hitting enemies with the likeness of a pop star, but Minecraft players definitely can't argue with the results.

1) The Last Sword You Will Ever Need

This sword lives up to its title (Image via 9Minecraft)

Arguably the most powerful weapon ever conceived in a Minecraft mod, The Last Sword You Will Ever Need certainly lives up to its name, despite being difficult to craft. It is formed from gems dropped by the Ender Dragon as well as its egg, and is further upgraded by additional dragon gems. However, once the sword is completed, it is essentially unstoppable. This sword destroys any standard Minecraft mob in one strike, and can also harvest blocks at blazing speeds. It's just as great of a tool as it is a weapon, and players will scarcely need an alternative to this overpowered sword.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

