Top 7 things to do on the first day in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is surprisingly complex. With more than a decade of active development time, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of different systems within the game that can interact with each other in interesting ways.

With no in-game tutorial, it can be incredibly difficult for new players to have any idea what they should be doing. Detailed below are seven of the best things that players can do to maximize their time on their first day and night in a new survival world.

Build shelter, start a strip mine, and 5 other great things Minecraft players can do on the first day of a new survival world

1) Get wood

A jungle biome, one of the biomes most densely packed with trees (Image via Minecraft)

Wood is one of Minecraft’s most important resources. This is doubly so for players in a new survival world.

Players need wood to make almost all of the game’s basic resources. This includes tables, chests, and sticks needed to make tools and weapons, as well as shields needed to defend against hostile mobs.

Given just how important wood is to the early game’s progression, players should spend a considerable amount of time destroying trees on their first day. All of the wood gathered is certain to be used at some point.

2) Make some basic tools

The recipe for a wooden pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

Once a player has spent some time collecting wood from trees, they will need to use it to make some of the game’s basic necessities. A single log can be used to make a crafting table, from which players can create all of their other necessities.

Players can use some of the wood to make a wooden pickaxe, which they can then use to get cobblestone. They should use this cobblestone to make a set of stone tools, including a stone pickaxe, axe, and sword.

Using these stone tools, players will be able to quickly get more wood, mine out an area to stay safe overnight, and defend themselves while exploring caves.

3) Build a small shelter

A basic day one dirt hut (Image via Minecraft)

Now that the player has some basic stone tools and a collection of wood, they can shift their focus to keeping themselves safe from the hostile forces of the night.

There are a few different ways players can keep themselves safe on their first night in a new survival world. Players can mine out a small cave on the side of a hill or mountain and place a door as an entrance to make a shelter. They can also create a small wooden hut or even a small dirt hut if their wood supply is running low.

4) Craft torches

While players now have a spot to wait out the night, it will be quite boring to sit in the dark and wait for the sun to rise again. Thankfully, they can solve this lighting issue quite easily, even on the first day of a survival world.

Players should use sticks, along with some coal or charcoal, to craft torches, which they can then place in their temporary base to light up the area. This will help them see any potential threats that might wander nearby.

Players can find coal in the ground or make charcoal by burning logs in a furnace.

5) Start a strip mine

Mining is an incredibly important part of Minecraft. It gives players access to many of the game’s most powerful and useful resources, such as diamonds, redstone, gold, and iron.

It is unlikely that players will get deep enough into the ground to find diamond ore on the first day. However, they can use the nighttime minutes to dig downwards. and find coal, iron, and even some redstone.

This iron will allow players to craft armor, make a shield, and replace their stone tools with much better iron tools.

6) Make a shield

A shield with a custom design on it (Image via Minecraft)

If a player can get some iron ore on their first day, they can use it along with some wooden planks to make a shield.

Shields are incredible items in Minecraft. They can be used to deflect almost all incoming damage if players have quick enough reflexes.

Shields are also one of the most useful offhand items available. This means that players can wield their tools or weapons in the main hand but still have the defense of the shield quickly available to them with a simple right-click.

The only downside and balancing factor of shields is that their durability will be reduced by the damage they block. This means that they have a limited lifespan.

7) Look for villages

Double hills villages are incredibly useful for new players (Image via Minecraft)

Villages are the best structures that players have access to, both at the start of a new world and also very late into the game.

Players who spawn near villages can quickly gain access to huge amounts of food and iron ingots, which can be used to make tools or weapons.

Those who work diligently to keep the villagers in these areas alive also have the added benefit of being able to make villager trading halls. This will give players access to some of the game’s best resources later on, such as diamond gear, enchanted books, and almost unlimited emeralds.

