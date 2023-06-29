Top 10 cool Minecraft skins for girls and boys

Minecraft players have tons of options when it comes to customizations that cater to their personal style, from the new armor trims in the 1.20 update to shield banner patterns. There is also a virtually endless collection of skins that can be used by players, and the list consists of some created by Mojang and others crafted by the game's community.

Community skins can fit player groups of all age demographics and identities, providing an immense amount of flexibility for self-expression. However, the sheer volume of available skins can make picking one a tough job. If young Minecraft players are looking for excellent skins to utilize, there's certainly no lack of choices across a multitude of sites and via the official in-game marketplace. This article lists ten great options they should consider.

10 Minecraft skins perfect for boys and girls as of update 1.20

10) Enderman Suit

This suit may not fool the endermen, but it looks quite nice regardless (Image via Mojang)

Out of all of Minecraft's various mobs, the enderman tends to be one of the most mysterious. Although becoming an enderman is a bit more difficult than equipping a skin, it certainly meets a nice middle ground. Sadly, this won't fool any endermen into not attacking you, so you'll still need to keep an eye out for them.

Furthermore, this skin should look particularly nice in the End or in an End-themed build, if nothing else.

9) Sully Suit

Add a little Disney-Pixar flair with this Monsters Inc.-inspired Minecraft skin (Image via Mojang)

Audiences of all ages can enjoy a quality Disney and/or Pixar movie from time to time, and Monsters Inc. is a classic to many. This skin takes on the appearance of a girl wearing a suit resembling Sully, one of the movie's main characters. The big guy is pretty lovable, and hopefully, this skin makes those wearing it just as popular.

The skin will also fit nicely in one of the many Disney/Pixar-themed DLCs that Mojang has released recently.

8) Polar Bear Girl

Blend into cold biomes nicely with this skin (Image via Mojang)

Polar bears often populate Minecraft's chilliest biomes, and you can blend in quite well with them when this skin is equipped. Granted, this won't change the behavior of the mob in any way, but the skin certainly does fit perfectly with a winter wonderland. Wherever you can find snow, you can equip this skin and feel a little bit more like part of the environment.

7) Nezuko Kamado

One of Demon Slayer's iconic protagonists can be envisioned when this skin is equipped (Image via Mojang)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been a huge hit among audiences of all ages, and it's tough not to appreciate Nezuko Kamado. The demonic sibling of the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko is equal parts adorable and deadly.

Thanks to this skin, you can take on Nezuko's appearance and head out into the world. There are even entire Demon Slayer-themed mods and multiplayer servers that this appearance would fit perfectly in.

6) Hatsune Miku

Adopt the appearance of the iconic idol by slipping on this skin (Image via Mojang)

The virtual idol that took the world by storm, Hatsune Miku's image and music has become a huge hit, especially with younger audiences. This skin perfectly captures her black/aqua color scheme perfectly and does a great job with her outfit's detailing as well. For any fans of Hatsune Miku, this Minecraft skin makes it clear where your fandom lies.

5) Yoshi

Yoshi's popularity crosses over into all sorts of player bases and demographics (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of Nintendo's most beloved characters of all time, Yoshi got his start in Super Mario World and has become arguably more popular than the Mario Brothers themselves. Since Mojang has already introduced Super Mario crossover DLCs in the past, why not take on the appearance of this beloved dinosaur and dive in?

This Minecraft skin comes with a very excited expression on Yoshi's face and even features the trusted saddle on his back.

4) Steve Holding Kirby

This skin may be a little strange, but Kirby's presence is always a plus (Image via Mojang)

Ever since his debut courtesy of HAL Laboratory and Nintendo, gamers have grown to love Kirby. The little pink star certainly makes his rounds across multiple forms of media, and now it appears as though Minecraft fans have created a skin for him as well.

Since Kirby isn't the tallest character, this skin utilizes a short version of Steve to hold him up. It is certainly a strange Minecraft skin, particularly when it animates, but having Kirby along for the ride is always a plus.

3) Spongegar

Spongebob's prehistoric counterpart is as confused as ever in this skin (Image via Mojang)

One particular episode of Spongebob Squarepants saw the titular character traveling through time, where he met the futuristic and past counterparts of himself and his friends.

This resulted in Spongegar, a caveman-esque version of Spongebob whose confused appearance became a meme unto itself. Now, you can relive this goofy meme aesthetic in Minecraft courtesy of this well-made skin.

2) Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

The Hero of Hyrule's latest outfit has been a huge hit with plenty of gamers (Image via Mojang)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shares quite a few similarities with Minecraft, particularly the ability to build different structures and machines. Since the Legend of Zelda series is incredibly popular with gamers of all ages, it's only natural for its protagonist, Link, to have plenty of skins available in the world's most popular sandbox game.

This Minecraft skin, in particular, is modeled on one of Link's costumes in Tears of the Kingdom. Sadly, this skin doesn't come with all of Link's great fantasy gadgets or the Master Sword, but that's nothing a few RPG mods can't fix.

1) Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Miles Morales' popularity among younger audiences has exploded thanks to the recent Spider-Verse films (Image via Mojang)

Miles Morales is the Spider-Man of Earth-1610 in the Marvel Comics multiverse, debuting in 2011 thanks to the work of Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli. Since then, Miles has become one of the most beloved Marvel characters in recent memory, primarily due to the two Spider-Verse animated films he stars in.

This skin may not give Minecraft you the powers of web-slinging or bio-electric venom, but it does capture Miles' modern Ultimate Spider-Man costume almost perfectly.

Poll : 0 votes