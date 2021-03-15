5 best Minecraft seeds to try while players wait for the Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft seeds never fail to keep players occupied while developers work on new content.

Players can feel the anticipation of the Caves and Cliffs update scheduled to be released in the summer of 2021. As players wait patiently to venture through the new generation's crevices, they can tackle new goals and explore the various mods, shaders, and texture packs available right now.

Moreover, a seed is the ideal appetizer if a player has been inspired to explore. This will keep Minecraft players entertained until they can delve into the details of the much-awaited 1.17 update.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds to Explore Before the Caves & Cliffs Update Comes Out.

Before the ground-breaking terrestrial changes of the 1.17 update in Minecraft become available, here are some seeds that a player can check out.

#5 Jungle Caves (Bedrock 1.16; Seed: -390687645)

This gorgeous seed has a lot to offer and can get players into the groove of spending a good deal of their time in caves.

It is full of foliage, lit up by streaks of light at dusk and dawn. This is, hands down, one of the most stunning seeds available to Bedrock players.

There is so much potential for a base. If explored enough, it can be a secure and secretive spot. This is a seed that Minecraft players should not miss, especially if esthetics is important to them.

#4 Beach Side Mesa (Java 1.16.5; Seed: 4911456868624593362)

When the player spawns, they will find themselves in a jungle. While this is great and advantageous for resources in the first moments of the game - a mesa is nearby. It's beautiful and right by the water, with a perfect spot for an elevated house and a dock.

It may be wise to use a map to locate the mesa in creative mode, as the jungle is opaque. These is the coordinates for survival players: (34.93, 72, 177.879).

#3 Village in the Wacky Mountains (Java 1.16.4; Seed: 3526739982213252652)

This is a great seed to try before the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, as it makes for an interesting playthrough. A player will spawn in a flat section of the woods and will need to find the mountain village, which has established coordinates: (-321.439, 112, 292.77)

It also gives Minecraft survival players a chance to enjoy and make the most of the strange geography while maintaining themselves and staying alive via the village.

There's a cavern and a bunch of other mountain peaks to explore.

#2 Sunflower Field (Pocket Edition 1.16; Seed: 654775433)

If a Minecraft player yearns for the sensation of living on the plains, riddled with sunflowers that they could frolic through (even when zombies are chasing them), this is the perfect seed to make that dream come true.

#1 (Bedrock 1.16; Seed: 1088849691)

This wacky but stunning mountain generation is an excellent space for creativity. It poses three gaping spaces on the side, and the peaks overhang into the flat land below.

It also provides Minecraft players with resources right from the start - pumpkins for either pumpkin pie or to farm, mushrooms for stew, and sheep mingling nearby so that a player can obtain wool for a bed.

The only challenge is fighting off a skeleton or two that may spawn in the shade, but that can be achieved easily.