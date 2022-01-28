What to do in Minecraft after the end

Minecraft has a great single-player campaign that leads players across a dynamically generated world full of dangers and surprises. However, the campaign ends when players slay the elusive Ender Dragon, which might get them wondering about their future in the game.

The game's main questline has a ton of different aspects to it and takes players through three dimensions and countless biomes. However, the game several other activities and pastimes that can be carried out and used by players to gain the complete Minecraft experience.

Everything Minecraft players can do after beating the Ender Dragon

1. Find and equip the Elytra

The interior of an end ship, where the elytras are found (Image via Minecraft)

Once the Ender Dragon is defeated, players gain access to the outer islands of the End dimension. These vast, floating islands are home to tons of endermen and choreful fruit plants. Out here, players should be on the lookout for End Cities and End Ships, which normally spawn near End Cities.

End cities have some valuable loot like gear and resources, but they also contain a strange hostile mob called the Shulker. These box-shaped mobs reside inside their 'shulker boxes', trying to blend in with the surrounding purpur blocks. They shoot the player with a slow-moving orb that gives them the 'levitation' status effect for a certain amount of time.

End ships are the most exciting part of the End Dimension. They contain the ever valuable and elusive Elytra, a piece of gear that can enable the player to fly and glide. It has a shulker covering it inside the ship, so players are advised to exercise caution.

2. Focus on building

A player-made build in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Throughout a player's solo journey, they keep completing task after task to progress. This gives players almost no time to focus on building their bases or attempting any other creative build. However, they have all the time in the world after the dragon has been defeated, and therefore, can dedicate their time to making the perfect base, or even a statue among other builds.

3. Gear up to max level

Nether armor is crucial (Image via Minecraft)

While diamond armor is relatively easy to find, players can just dig or dive down to Y levels -60 and -50 to find diamonds. However, Netherite gear is much more durable and is fire resistant. Therefore, players should focus on obtaining enough Ancient Debris from the Nether to build an entire armor set and make weapons out of Netherite.

4. Spawn, fight and kill the Wither

The Wither is a terrifying boss mob. Players can spawn/summon it using three wither skeleton skulls and soul sand in a specific setup. The Wither is an extremely powerful mob that can deal both melee and range damage along with spewing out its 'withering' effect.

Acquiring Netherite armor makes the player several times stronger than they are with iron or diamond armor. However, a player aspiring to beat the wither must keep calm and fight smartly to defeat this mob. Netherite tools and golden apples go a long way in helping players defeat the wither.

5. Build a mob farm

Experience is one of the most important things in the game's universe. Experience, or XP, is commonly used during enchanting or repairing a weapon, armor piece or a tool. Minecrafters can earn XP by fighting hostile mobs and killing animals and creatire mobs.

The End is a haunting, yet beautiful dimension to play in Minecraft. One look at any one of the endermen and the player is in danger of getting pushed off the cliff into the void. The aforementioned activities can keep players busy for a long time.

Edited by Ashish Yadav