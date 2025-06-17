What time is Minecraft Chase the Skies update today? 

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update will go live on June 17, 2025, and players are excited to experience the much-awaited happy ghast and other new features. This is one of the most anticipated game drops, introducing new mobs, items, and Vibrant Visuals. Based on past trends and update timings, it could arrive anytime between 11:30 AM -12:00 PM ET.
Here's everything you need to know about the release time for the Minecraft Chase the Skies update and a live counter to see how long you will have to wait before you can ride the happy ghast and explore the overworld in style.
Minecraft Chase the Skies update release date and time
As mentioned, the Minecraft Chase the Skies update is set to release on June 17, 2025, at any time between 11:30 am - 12:00 pm ET. The much-awaited game drop will go live on all supported platforms across both Java and Bedrock editions of the game. Based on past trends, the update will be made live on servers around that time frame.
Here is the release timing of the Minecraft Chase the Skies update across all major time zones:
- UTC (Coordinated Universal Time): Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm
- IST (Indian Standard Time): Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 9:00 pm – 9:30 pm
- PST (Pacific Standard Time): Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 8:30 am – 9:00 am
- CET (Central European Time): Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm
- GMT (Greenwich Mean Time): Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm
- JST (Japan Standard Time): Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 12:30 am – 1:00 am
- CST (China Standard Time): Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 11:30 pm – 12:00 am (June 18)
- NZDT (New Zealand Daylight Time): Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 3:30 am – 4:00 am
- KST (Korea Standard Time): Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 12:30 am – 1:00 am
- SGT (Singapore Time): Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 11:30 pm – 12:00 am (June 18)
- AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time): Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 1:30 am – 2:00 am
The Minecraft Chase the Skies update will be available to download and install on both Bedrock and Java Edition on all supported devices. Those with an existing installation can update to the latest version. The official Minecraft launcher will automatically update to the latest build when you run it after it goes live. Additionally, you can click on the Play button to download it manually.
As for players with a new installation, simply download the game. You will install the latest build with the latest features in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update, such as the happy ghast and Vibrant Visuals installed by default.
