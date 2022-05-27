What are the uses of Magma Cream in Minecraft?

Magma Cream is one of the many items that can be used by players in Minecraft. It is an uncommon item as players will have to venture deep into the hellish realm called the Nether. Though these items do not have a wide variety of uses, they are used to create one very important item that helps players tremendously in the lava-filled realm.

Nether is a dangerous place for players as it is filled with huge lava lakes along with small lava pockets that can burst out while mining. The realm is also riddled with loads of mysterious hostile creatures that will keep attacking players.

Because players can easily burn in this realm, Magma Cream can help them brew a potion that will prevent them from burning.

How to get and use Magma Cream in Minecraft

How to get the item

By killing Magma Cubes, players can obtain this item (Image via Mojang)

To obtain some Magma Cream, players will first have to go into the Nether. Next, players will have to either find a Bastion Remnant and loot their chests to find this item or go to the Basalt Delta Biome and start fighting Magma Cubes to obtain it. Killing Magma Cubes and acquiring the item is much easier as Bastions can be very dangerous for players if they open chests in front of Piglins.

Alternatively, if players have Blaze powder and slimballs, they can combine both to obtain the item as well. However, defeating the Blazes is even more difficult as players have to visit a Nether Fortress.

What are the uses of the item?

Brewing Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Fire Resistance (Image via Minecraft)

The most important use of Magma Cream is in creating a Potion of Fire Resistance. This potion has been one of the most important ones for Minecraft players for a long time now, as they can easily survive in the Nether if lava and fire do not affect them. And the Potion of Fire Resistance does exactly that by preventing any burn damage to players, either from fire or from lava.

If players get loads of this Magma Cream to brew this potion, the Nether will become a much safer place for them; this is the best purpose to use the item for.

Crafting Magma Block

Magma Block crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Though players can easily get Magma Blocks underwater or from Basalt Delta in the Nether, if they want to craft them from scratch, they can do so using Magma Cream. Four of this item can craft one Magma Block.

Brewing Mundane Potion

Mundane Potion (Image via Minecraft)

Even though Mundane Potions cannot be used to do anything in Java Edition, players can brew them using this cream. In Bedrock Edition, this potion can be used to brew potions of weakness.

