  • When is A Minecraft Movie 2 releasing?

When is A Minecraft Movie 2 releasing?

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:20 GMT
A Minecraft Movie 2
Here's everything you need to know about the release of A Minecraft Movie 2 (Image via X/@AMinecraftMovie)

A Minecraft Movie 2 has been officially announced, and fans of the bestselling title are excited. The official accounts for Minecraft and the film casually dropped the teaser for the sequel, leaving gamers and viewers surprised. Alongside the poster, the release date for the film has been set as July 23, 2027.

Here's everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie 2 and its release.

A Minecraft Movie 2 set to release in 2027

The much-awaited sequel to A Minecraft Movie was just announced, and fans of the franchise are delighted. The official account for the movie casually dropped a poster with two pickaxes lying next to each other, creating the roman numeral II. Alongside the image, the following caption was added:

"Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027.#Minecraft"

The teaser officially confirms that A Minecraft Movie 2 is in the works, and it is set to release worldwide on July 23, 2027. Speculations regarding a sequel had begun when the end credits of A Minecraft movie hinted at a continuation of the lore. Additionally, the plot ended with tidbits that had subtly hinted at a continuation of the plot.

While the date has been announced, the producers and the team behind A Minecraft Movie 2 have not given any additional details regarding the cast or the storyline. The post-credit scene in A Minecraft Movie had subtly introduced Alex, the second female default skin.

Steve was seen asking her about the chest in the attic, and stepped inside her house to talk to him. It is quite possible that the introduction could tease a sequel featuring the female protagonist. This is further supported by the scrapped version of the film that followed the plot of a female protagonist on her journey to slay the Ender Dragon.

Fans of the film and the overarching franchise will have to wait for teasers and reveals by the studio to learn more. Meanwhile, Mojang has provided no update about the Netflix series that was announced earlier in 2024. With the overwhelming success of the first film, viewers should be in for a treat when A Minecraft Movie 2 releases in 2027.

Sayendra Basu

Edited by Sayendra Basu
