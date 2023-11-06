Wolf armor in Minecraft 1.21 update: Everything we know so far 

During this year's highly anticipated Minecraft Live event, several new and thrilling features were revealed for the upcoming major update, version 1.21. Similar to last year, additional features will be announced and made available for testing through snapshot and beta releases. When the update is released next year, players will also be able to enhance the protection of their pet wolves by equipping them with wolf armor. This addition was made possible through the armadillo, which won the mob vote during the live event.

In this article, we will cover all the details revealed about the new wolf armor in the 1.21 update.

Everything to know about wolf armor in Minecraft

Tamed wolves are arguably the most beloved mobs in the game. Getting a pet wolf is one of the first things players do in their early days, and giving them names brings happiness. However, players have encountered difficulties taking their wolves on adventures, as they often injure themselves.

In the past, many vanilla Minecraft players have had to resort to using mods to add wolf armor to the game. While there are numerous high-quality mods for missing and desired features, nothing can surpass the original features developed by Mojang.

Wolf armor features

While there haven't been many details disclosed about the wolf armor, the process of obtaining them has been well-defined. The inclusion of the armadillo will enable players to get wolf armor, as the scutes from this new mob will serve as a crucial crafting ingredient.

The exact method of obtaining armadillo scutes remains unclear. However, it's worth noting that players won't necessarily need to kill an armadillo to obtain them. Depending on how they are acquired, armadillo scutes might become a farmable resource, and players can expect the internet to be filled with various redstone-powered automatic scute farm designs.

Another mob in the update

Over the years, Minecraft has become a habitat for various mobs, enhancing the in-game world's interactivity and diversity. The game features both friendly and hostile mobs, and the upcoming Minecraft update will introduce a new hostile entity.

The "breeze" is a newly introduced playful hostile mob that appears in the recently added trial chamber structure. It offers a unique combat experience by attacking players while bouncing around within the copper structure.

The breeze bears a striking resemblance to the blazes found in the Nether and follows a similar naming convention: Blaze for fire and breeze for air. However, a significant distinction between the two is that the blaze uses fire to attack, whereas the breeze employs wind.

A unique feature of the breeze is its ability to interact with certain blocks, such as trapdoors, buttons, and levers, using its attacks.

For more updates, follow Sportskeeda.