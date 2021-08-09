5 important things we learned from UFC 265: Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis

Ciryl Gane has emerged as the new interim UFC heavyweight champion after his tremendous performance at UFC 265. The Frenchman put his unwavering discipline on display as he picked hometown hero Derrick Lewis apart before finishing him off in the third round of the main event.

With Gane cementing his status as the far-and-away biggest threat against Francis Ngannou's title reign, the UFC heavyweight title scene is now as interesting as ever. Considering that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are also waiting in the wings, multiple marquee matchups are lined up for the division in the months to come.

Beyond the main event, there are several developments that took shape at the recently-concluded pay-per-view show. What mattered most during last Saturday's event? Find out as we discuss five important things we learned from UFC 265.

#5. Rafael Fiziev displays his potential at UFC 265

UFC 265: Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green [Photo via @UFCEurope on Twitter]

Controversial decisions aside, Rafael Fiziev lived up to the hype by outperforming veteran Bobby Green in a technical striking battle. The Kyrgyzstani fighter earned his fourth win in a row since sustaining his first career loss during his UFC debut.

'Ataman' utilized a combination of body kicks and crisp power punches to keep 'King' Green at bay in the first two rounds. The American started to pick up the tempo in the final round, but his late surge proved a little too late.

Nonetheless, Green vs. Fiziev was well-received by observers and awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors. Take note, this bout took place on the preliminary card of UFC 265. This is only another testament to the UFC's embarrassment of riches, particularly in the lightweight division.

Right now, though, it's unclear what the next step is for the rapidly-rising star. But if former title challenger Michael Chandler is to be believed, Fiziev is poised to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot, Valentina Shevchenko, as the next striking dynamo from Kyrgyzstan to win UFC gold.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham