5 respectful post-fight interactions in recent UFC history

The UFC has always been a promoter of bad blood. Call-outs and heated verbal exchanges have ensured good business for Dana White's organization. Fighters such as Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Chael Sonnen have been instrumental in propelling the promotion to where it is today.

That being said, MMA is also about respect, and the octagon has been privy to that many times. In a sport driven by bad blood and violence, it's always a delight to watch fighters hugging it out after a fight.

While that wasn't the case during UFC 272 between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, most fights do end rather respectfully.

With that in mind, here are five respectable post-fight interactions in recent UFC history.

#5. Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington’s rivalry needs no mention. The two have fought twice and have never shied away from admitting their hatred for each other.

Understandably, emotions ran high at UFC 268 where Covington faced Usman for the second time after losing via TKO in their first meeting.

As is the case for all of the promotion's press conferences featuring ‘Chaos’, UFC 268 pre-fight press conference also saw Covington in his usual ‘heel’ persona. He fired shots at Usman and his family, trying to get under his skin.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington brought each other's fathers into the pre-fight trash talk.



| More: "I'm looking at your dad over here ... I can just tell he's embarrassed each and every time you open your mouth."Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington brought each other's fathers into the pre-fight trash talk. #UFC268 | More: bit.ly/3k6IzxH "I'm looking at your dad over here ... I can just tell he's embarrassed each and every time you open your mouth."Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington brought each other's fathers into the pre-fight trash talk.#UFC268 | More: bit.ly/3k6IzxH https://t.co/IpbrXD2BQF

Considering all the hatred going into the fight, the end of the high voltage bout wore a completely different look.

After pounding each other for five grueling rounds, both fighters shocked a packed Madison Square Garden by hugging and congratulating each other. As per the videos that surfaced later, ‘Chaos’ was quoted saying:

“You know I’m just trying to sell it for you. It’s all love. I’ve always had love for you. I’m just trying to make you money.”

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



📺 Watch a brand new Thrill & The Agony on What did Colby Covington say to Kamaru Usman after #UFC268 📺 Watch a brand new Thrill & The Agony on @UFCFightPass now! What did Colby Covington say to Kamaru Usman after #UFC268?📺 Watch a brand new Thrill & The Agony on @UFCFightPass now! https://t.co/tvhWMzM89P

Usman too had words of praise for the American during the post-fight octagon interview. Speaking to Joe Rogan after winning by unanimous decision, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ said:

“There was a lot of trash talk, there’s a lot of bad blood here and I’m sure there’s still going to be some after tonight. But this guy’s a tough son of a b****.”

Watch Kamaru Usman's post-fight octagon interview here:

#4. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

UFC 257 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was memorable for many reasons, one of them being the respect shown by the fighters after the fight.

Despite getting knocked out in the second round, McGregor's humility was rather surprising. He candidly praised Poirier’s leg kicks before proceeding to hug him. Speaking to Jon Anik during the post-fight octagon interview, Poirier expressed his respect for McGregor.

“First off, I wanna say Conor took this result very professionally over here. He’s a pro, man, and nothing but respect. We’re one and one and maybe we’ll have to do it again.”

Watch Dustin Poirier's full octagon interview here:

'The Notorious' returned the nice gesture by once again appreciating Poirier’s calf kicks and blaming his inactivity for the loss, during his post-fight interview with Anik.

Watch Conor McGregor's full octagon interview here:

The duo shared a light moment yet again backstage after the fight. Cameras caught the Irishman showing his class, as he was all praise for the Lousiana native.

“I’m very happy for you Dustin. You’re a f***ing warrior. You’ve got passion, courage, everything it takes… I’m honoured to share the octagon with you and we will do it again.”

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



All respect between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier after



You can see the damage those leg kicks did 😳 "We'll do it again!"All respect between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier after #UFC257 You can see the damage those leg kicks did 😳 "We'll do it again!"All respect between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier after #UFC257.You can see the damage those leg kicks did 😳 https://t.co/6m9SJeCpkg

#3. Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242

UFC 242 saw former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov make light work of Dustin Poirier on the ground before finishing him with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Despite the disappointing loss, Poirier upheld the values of a true mixed martial artist and graciously accepted the result.

In a show of mutual respect, the fighters swapped t-shirts bearing their respective names, with the Russian promising to auction the t-shirt and donate the proceeds to Poirier's Good Fight Foundation. Poirier too had kind words for Nurmagomedov and congratulated him on the win.

"I knew you were a good guy. I worked hard for this, man. You earned this, you're the champ."

Watch Khabib and Dustin swap t-shirts and share a light moment here:

Speaking to Jon Anik after the fight, 'The Eagle' said:

"I know Dustin do a lot of charity stuff... Guys, make sure I'm gonna sell this t-shirt. All this money I'm gonna send Dustin Poirier."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's octagon interview here:

#2. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faced Justin Gaethje in the final fight of his career at UFC 254. Khabib, who lost his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov to coronavirus-related complications earlier, put on a brave show and finished Gaethje with a triangle choke.

The duo shared a moment following the fight as Gaethje put an arm around Khabib and tried consoling him. Khabib, on his part, expressed his gratitude towards Justin for helping him cut weight back in 2016 and also called him 'a great man'.

Speaking during the octagon interview, Khabib shared an emotional message for everyone, including his opponent.

"Be close with your parents. You never know what will happen tomorrow."

SPORTbible @sportbible "Be close with your parents. You never know what will happen tomorrow."



"Be close with your parents. You never know what will happen tomorrow." https://t.co/sWGwGU8HPP

In a post-fight interview, Gaethje gave an insight into the conversation he had with the Russian moments after the submission.

"I haven't had the chance to tell you, but I'm so sorry for your loss. You just made your father really proud!"

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



"You just made your father really proud!" ♥️



is nothing but a class act. He told "I haven't had the chance to tell you, but I'm so sorry for your loss.""You just made your father really proud!" ♥️ @Justin_Gaethje is nothing but a class act. He told @AdamCatterall what he said to Khabib after the fight 👏 "I haven't had the chance to tell you, but I'm so sorry for your loss.""You just made your father really proud!" ♥️@Justin_Gaethje is nothing but a class act. He told @AdamCatterall what he said to Khabib after the fight 👏 https://t.co/km8rHmOTlR

#1. Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197

Max Holloway is arguably one of the best boxers in the UFC. Riding on a two-fight win streak, 'Blessed' locked horns with Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197 for what was expected to be a barnburner. The fight did not disappoint. While Holloway eventually stood tall and won by unanimous decision, Rodriguez went toe-to-toe with the former featherweight champion.

The pounding left both fighters exhausted and in need of medical attention. Speaking during the post-fight octagon interview, Yair Rodriguez humbly accepted his loss and praised Holloway for his performance.

"Max is an amazing fighter. He has a lot of experience. He's done an amazing job. I have nothing to do but accept (the loss)."

Watch Yair Rodriguez's full octagon interview here:

Despite five grueling rounds, the duo indulged in a heartfelt exchange outside the venue.

Rodriguez was approached by 'Blessed' as he sat in the ambulance with a swollen left foot. Holloway heaped praise on 'El Pantera', calling him a 'frickin' animal'. Both fighters continued praising each other and even posed for pictures in the ambulance.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



Max and Yair share a moment after What this sport's all about 👏Max and Yair share a moment after #UFCVegas42 What this sport's all about 👏Max and Yair share a moment after #UFCVegas42 https://t.co/q5sdPPp1Wy

