Colby Covington and four other combat sports athletes to earn Donald Trump's praise

Donald Trump has long been a prominent personality in the United States of America and beyond. The businessman also took the political realm by storm, becoming the 45th President of the United States (2017-2021). One thing that's stayed unchanged before, during, and after his presidential term is his evident love for the fight game.

Right from UFC CEO Dana White to boxing legend Mike Tyson, many top-tier names in the hurt business have lauded the former President for his fandom and contributions to combat sports. Meanwhile, the 77-year-old Trump, too, has been incredibly appreciative of the athletes who compete in the professional combat sports dominion.

#5. Donald Trump praised MMA great Vitor Belfort

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort faced boxing's former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield in an exhibition boxing bout at a Triller Fight Club event (September 2021). Belfort bested 'The Real Deal' via first-round TKO.

Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., were a part of the event's alternative commentary team. Throughout the event, Trump took jibes at the 2020 US presidential elections, alleging they were rigged against him.

Moreover, after Belfort's spectacular win, Trump praised the Brazilian-American Belfort's patriotism. He also acknowledged that he's long known Holyfield, who's one of the greatest-ever fighters.

'The Phenom' responded in kind, issuing a double salute to the former US president. An excerpt from Trump's appreciation speech about Belfort reads as follows:

"You are a great patriot, and we appreciate it. Congratulations. You know, Vitor, your stock was very high. But your stock is even higher tonight because you beat somebody who is, I don't know, I think probably one of the greatest of all time."

Check out Trump's comments below:

Expand Tweet

#4. Donald Trump waxed lyrical about MMA megastar Jorge Masvidal

The UFC's inaugural BMF champion and one of MMA's biggest box office draws, Jorge Masvidal, has been a tremendously vocal supporter of Donald Trump in the latter's political endeavors.

The American athlete of Cuban and Peruvian descent extensively campaigned in his native Florida for Trump's re-election to the presidential office in 2020, opining that Trump has sincerely served to help the Latin-American community.

The US election bodies declared current POTUS, Joe Biden, of the Democratic party as the victor in the 2020 presidential elections. Nevertheless, the Republican party's Trump won the state of Florida.

During a July 4 rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Florida in 2021, Trump credited Masvidal for his invaluable contribution toward the conservative cause in the Sunshine State. 'Gamebred' later tweeted a video clip of Trump's remarks and reiterated his support for the politician. A snippet from Trump's speech read:

"I also wanna thank a man who is a true fighter. You do not wanna fight with him. These are tough guys, but don't fight with this guy. Jorge Masvidal. Because he brought Miami to a level that nobody thought a Republican could get to".

"And, Jorge, I wanna thank you very much. You are really -- he is truly a warrior. Even our folks from Congress would say Jorge is a warrior."

Check out a video clip from Trump's speech in Masvidal's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

#3. The Donald Trump-Muhammad Ali connection

Muhammad Ali is considered to be one of the greatest professional boxers ever. 'The Greatest' is widely revered for his efforts regarding social reform and justice, particularly in his nation, the US. Donald Trump often directed words of high praise toward the legendary former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer.

Back in 2001, Ali received the UCP (United Cerebral Palsy) Foundation's 'Humanitarian Award.' Trump presented the UCP award to Ali. However, their acquaintanceship, built on mutual respect, hit rough waters around the time Trump's political career took flight.

The business magnate was one of many conservative political figures who supported a proposed restriction on Muslim immigration into the US in 2015. Ali, who's one of the most famous Muslim athletes of all time, condemned Trump and others who propagated such views that he felt were defamatory and discriminatory against Islam and Muslims.

Ali passed away in June 2016, following which, Trump appeared to underscore his respect for the American icon. In a tweet, the fight fan and billionaire businessperson wrote:

"Muhammad Ali is dead at 74! A truly great champion and a wonderful guy. He will be missed by all!"

Expand Tweet

#2. Donald Trump's acknowledgment of Khabib Nurmagomedov's greatness

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) is heralded as one of the best MMA fighters ever. After beating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission in their title UFC lightweight unification matchup at UFC 254 (October 2020), Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA.

'The Eagle' noted that his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020 and his mother didn't want him to continue his MMA career without his father.

On the UFC Unfiltered podcast in 2023, Donald Trump spoke to hosts Matt Serra and Jim Norton about the same. The trio alluded to Nurmagomedov's father's passing and the promise he made to his mother that precipitated his abrupt retirement.

Trump claimed to have questioned then-UFC president (now-UFC CEO) Dana White about whether the UFC was trying to bring 'The Eagle' back. Trump, who's notably got a staunch supporter in Nurmagomedov's longtime manager and friend Ali Abdelaziz, said:

"I think Khabib was great. And it looks like he probably doesn't come back. But I asked Dana last night, 'Where is Khabib? Are you gonna get him to come back?' So, but I thought he was a seriously good fighter, right? ... Well, his father died, and something, but I thought he was a fantastic fighter."

Check out Trump's comments below:

Expand Tweet

#1. The Donald Trump-Colby Covington camaraderie

Akin to friend-turned-enemy, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington has been one of the most vocal MMA fighters concerning American politics. While 'Gamebred' and Covington may not see eye to eye these days, both have unwaveringly supported Donald Trump. As for Trump, he's attended both Covington and Masvidal's MMA bouts in the UFC.

Back when 'Chaos' captured the interim UFC welterweight title by beating Rafael dos Anjos in 2018, he was invited to the White House by then-US President, Donald Trump. Covington has consistently vocalized his support for Trump -- pushing for his re-election in the 2020 elections and supporting him in the 2024 elections too.

In 2023, Covington attended the Turning Point USA's Chapter Leadership Summit. During Trump's speech at the event, he shed light on Covington's intellect. The former POTUS praisingly said:

"This is a true fighter. This is a real fighter. This is not the fighter with the lips, the mouth, the teeth. This is the real deal. He's a champion fighter, UFC. He has got a huge fight coming up, one of the biggest.

"I don't know how the hell they do it. You know, 400, 500 shots to the head. And he's smarter than hell. I mean, how does that work? But he's here with us, champion, Colby Covington."

Check out Trump's comments below: