10 best Fire-type Active Skills in Palworld

Active Skills in Palworld refer to specific attacks used by a Pal during battles. Each Pal is capable of equipping up to three skills at a time and unlocking more powerful skills as they level up or consume Skill Fruits. Of these Active Skills, the Fire-type ones deal burning damage to all foes and are an excellent pick for DPS-type Pals in the game.

A list of the best Fire-type Active Skills in Palworld can be found below, ranked in order of potency and usefulness.

Top 10 Fire-type Active Skills in Palworld

10) Blazing Horn

Arsox (Image via Pocketpair)

Blazing Horn is one of the many Active Skills in Palworld. This particular Fire-type skill has the Pal rush at the enemy in a mad daze, dealing damage directly on contact. This Active Skill is unique to Arsox and has 50 Power with a charge time of 9 seconds.

9) Daring Flames

Kitsun (Image via Pocketpair)

At 75 Power, the Daring Flames skill is very similar to Blazing Horn and has the Pal dash at the enemy while being enveloped in a blue aura of flames. The skill is unique to Kitsun and takes approximately 10 seconds to charge.

8) Ignis Slam

Pyrin (Image via Pocketpair)

This Active Skill in Palworld is unique to the Pyrin and possesses 85 Power. Ignis Slam has Pyrin throw a wall of fire at its enemies after stomping the ground with extreme force. While the Skill has a cast time of 14 seconds, it is significantly more powerful, making it well worth the investment.

7) Hellfire Claw

Incineram (Image via Pocketpair)

At 70 Power, when cast, the Hellfire Claw is locked to Incineram. The Hellfire Claw is a twofold attack, and throws enemies into the skies, before ultimately lacerating them with claws. Despite its 10-second casting time, Hellfire Claw can be used multiple times in quick succession - making it incredibly potent.

6) Volcanic Burst

Reptyro (Image via Pocketpair)

At 100 Power, the Volcanic Burst is exclusive to the Reptyro. This Active Skill launches multiple lava bombs into the air, raining fire down on enemies from above. Unfortunately, despite its massive damage potential, the Volcanic Burst skill has a charge time of 45 seconds.

5) Iagiri

Bushi (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Iagiri is one of the Fire-type Active Skills in Palworld that is exclusive to Bushi and is only 65 Power in terms of damage output. Iagiri has Bushi lunge at the enemy with his sword, allowing quick, precise cuts. Thanks to its 9-second charge time, the skill can be used multiple times in succession.

4) Flare Storm

Raising Fire-type Pals for Active Skills in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

One of the more generic Active Skills in Palworld, Flare Storm, summons two fire tornadoes on either side of the enemy, dealing colossal damage. The skill has a Power of 90 and a cooldown of 18 seconds.

3) Spirit Fire

Using Fire-type Active Skills in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Despite its measly 45 Power, the Spirit Fire makes up for its lack of firepower with a short cooldown of 7 seconds. Coupled with the fact that the fireballs launched can also splinter and deal explosive damage, the Active Skill is quite the worthy pick.

2) Phoenix Flare

Faleris (Image via Pocketpair)

Phoenix Flare is the signature skill of Faleris and is among the most devastating moves in the entire game. Possessing an impressive 135 Power, Phoenix Flare (as the name suggests) has the Pal throw a stream of flames at the enemy. This particular Skill takes 28 seconds to cast.

1) Fire Ball

Fire Ball Active Skills in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Possessing a whopping 150 Power, the Fire Ball is a deadly Fire-type Active Skill in Palworld that can be equipped on your Pals. Despite its admittedly longer-than-usual 55-second charge time, Fire Ball still reigns supreme thanks to it not being locked to a specific Pal. It can be passed on to multiple Pals and is quite strong in its damage potential.

