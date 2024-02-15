Palworld: How to reset Black Marketeer stock

The Black Marketeer in Palworld sells some of the game's rarest resources and Pals. However, he has a rotating stock, so what you find in his inventory today, you might not see the next day. This is why players have been looking for ways to manually reset the NPC merchant's stock to get exactly what they are looking for. There are a few ways to accomplish this, which the title doesn't explicitly explain.

Today's Palworld guide goes over some of the things you can do to reset the Black Marketeer’s inventory.

Ways to reset the Black Marketeer’s inventory in Palworld

Expand Tweet

Here are a few things that you can do to reset the Black Marketeer’s inventory in Palworld:

1) Kill him and wait for him to respawn

This method involves killing the Black Marketeer and waiting one in-game day for him to respawn. You can then interact with him again to see a new stock of rare Pals and supplies.

However, this is a rather challenging process as it’s quite hard to beat the Black Marketeer because of his high level.

2) Restart your game

An easier method is to just quit the game and then log back into the server. Every time you do it, the Black Marketeer will have a different stock of items ready for you. Keep repeating the process until you have what you need.

3) Catch the Black Marketeer and put him to work at your base

The best way to avail all the resources that the Black Marketeer offers is to catch him and then spawn him at your base. Every time you put him away and spawn him, he will have different things to sell.

Expand Tweet

However, catching the merchant is the hard part. His catch rate is incredibly low, and even with Great and Ultra Spheres, you will have a tough time getting one.

However, when you do manage to catch the Black Marketeer, deploy him at your base and then interact with him to see what he has to offer. If you don’t like what he is selling at that point, replace him with another Pal, and then bring him back out again to see new items.

Check out our other guides to have an easier time in-game:

Pal designs similar to Pokemon || Palworld tier list || Is Palworld coming to PS4 & PS5 || Palworld Admin Commands || How to find and hatch eggs || All Merchant locations || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || Best tips for Palworld || All Alpha bosses || All Tower locations