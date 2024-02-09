Best ways to use extra and duplicate Pals in Palworld

As you make your way through Palworld you are bound to pick up a lot of duplicate and extra Pals along the way. Especially if you are looking to grab that 10-catch XP bonus. However, with extra Pals, your Pal box is soon going to get overloaded. Not only will it be more difficult for you to sort through the more useful ones, but you will not be able to catch new pals as there will be no way to store them.

So, if you have a lot of duplicate and extra Pals in your storage, there are a few things that you can do to put them to good use.

This Palworld guide will therefore, go over some of the best things to do with your duplicate Pals in the game.

Best ways of using extra and duplicate Pals in Palworld

1) Use Pals to get more powerful Pals

ExtraPals can be used as fusion material to get more powerful versions of the same Pal. Once you reach Technology Level 14 in the game, you will be able to make a Pal Essence Condenser using the following materials:

20 Ingots

x20 Paldium Fragments

x5 Ancient Civilization Parts

This machine will help you merge several of your Pals together to create a more powerful version of them. If you have multiple Foxsparks in the early game, you are probably looking to keep the best version in your party to use as a flamethrower and one in your main base (for smelting).

Any additional ones you have can be merged with the one in your party to make them significantly more powerful. However, the number of duplicates required to gain additional starts will increase.

1 Star: 4 Pals

2 Star: 16 Pals

3: Starts: 32 Pals

4: Stars: 64 Pals

2) Sell extra Pals to Traders

Some Traders will take additional Pals off your hands. Depending on how rare the Pal you are selling is, you will be able to get somewhere around 2000 Gold. So, if you are in need of some quick cash, you will be able to sell your extra Pals for Gold at traders.

3) Butcher your Pals

If you have the Meat Cleaver unlocked at Technology level 12, you will be able to use the ability to Butcher Your Pal. While it’s a heinous act to commit to, it will provide you with resources like meat, which you can use for cooking. However, do keep in mind that the Butchered Pal will be sacrificed, and you will not find them in your Palbox anymore.

