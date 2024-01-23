To cook Pals in Palworld, it's essential to obtain specific items first. Among the various activities available, cooking and consuming Pals stand out as particularly unique. Similar to recipes that demand specific ingredients, achieving Level 12 is a prerequisite to cooking Pals in Palworld. Upon reaching Level 12, you will unlock the crafting recipe of the Meat Cleaver, a crucial tool necessary to cook Pals in Palworld.

Currently, the community is actively participating in various activities and discovering the distinct offerings within the vast realm of Palworld. Additionally, fans have been sharing their unique discoveries, tips, and tricks on social media platforms. Ape Knight Gaming, a prominent YouTuber, recently posted an interesting video showcasing the process and essential ingredients needed to cook Pals in Palworld.

Items required to cook Pals in Palworld

How to cook Pals in Palworld? (Image via YouTube/ Ape Knight Gaming)

First, level up faster and achieve Level 12 to unlock the Meat Cleaver by investing Technology Points in the Technology section found in the Inventory. To access the crafting recipe for the Meat Cleaver, ensure you have 5 Ingots, 20 Wood, and 5 Stone.

Craft Meat Cleaver at the Workbench (Image via YouTube/ Ape Knight Gaming)

Once the prerequisites are met, proceed to the Workbench and initiate the crafting process. Interact with the Workbench, locate the Meat Cleaver in the items menu, select it, and hold the designated button to craft the weapon. Following the completion of the crafting, the Meat Cleaver will be added to your primary weapon inventory, allowing you to equip it directly.

Tips to cook Pals in Palworld

Equip the Meat Cleaver and then summon your preferred Pal (Image via YouTube/ Ape Knight Gaming)

After obtaining the Meat Cleaver, you're prepared to cook and enjoy the Pal of your choice. Just equip the Meat Cleaver, summon your preferred Pal, and press the commands button to reveal various options. Choose the "Butcher Cremis" option, initiating the butchering process, resulting in the Pal dropping its meat.

It's important to note that the amount of Pal meat obtained varies based on the size and type of Pal being butchered; not all Pals yield the same quantity of meat. Once you have obtained the meat, the cooking procedure is straightforward and identical to preparing other meals.

Cook Pal in Palworld and then consume them (Image via YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

Head to your camp, choose the meat from the Cooking Pot and proceed to prepare the meal. Subsequently, the cooked meat will be included in your inventory alongside other food items. Navigate to the food section in your inventory, select the prepared meat, and press the designated action button to consume it. The specific button for the selected food will be highlighted. Press the button and enjoy your Pal meal.

In addition to preparing and enjoying Pal meals, Palworld offers a variety of other activities. Engage in battles with formidable monsters, breed and create new creatures, participate in friendly activities at the campsite alongside your Pal, and much more.