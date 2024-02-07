How to use Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld

The Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld is a nifty device that allows you to merge multiple Pals of the same species, boosting their rank. While there are various methods to enhance your Pal's HP, attack, and defense abilities in the game, harnessing the power of the Essence Condenser is the best way to construct an unbeatable creature.

However, it's important to note that this process can be quite time-consuming and tedious, particularly if you have your sights set on upgrading Pals with higher ranks.

This guide takes a look at the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld and how you can utilize it to its fullest extent.

How to build a Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld

You need to reach level 14 to unlock the Pal Essence Condenser (Image via Pocket Pair)

To condense Pals, you must first unlock and construct the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld. Importantly, the Pal Essence Condenser requires Ancient Technology Points to be unlocked. This option becomes accessible once you reach Level 14 and requires a single point.

To build a Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld, collect the following items:

Paldium Fragments : 20

: 20 Ingots : 20

: 20 Ancient Civilization Parts: 5

After collecting all these items, open the wheel menu, select the Pal Essence Condenser, and place it in the desired place.

If you find yourself in need of Ancient Technology Points or Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld, you can obtain them by defeating both the world (Alpha Pals) and dungeon bosses.

Pal requirements for the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld

Capture multiple Pals of the same species to condense (Image via Pocket Pair)

The Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld has the power to elevate the status of a chosen creature by merging it with numerous other Pals of its kin. You can strengthen a single Pal on four separate occasions. However, each subsequent enhancement necessitates the sacrifice of additional Pals.

Here is the number of Pals required for each level of advancement:

Rank 1 : 4 Pals

: 4 Pals Rank 2 : 16 Pals

: 16 Pals Rank 3 : 32 Pals

: 32 Pals Rank 4: 64 Pals

To fully enhance a Pal in Palworld, you must be prepared to give up 116 Pals of the same type. Hence, before embarking on this arduous and time-consuming task, it becomes imperative to select a Pal deserving of such a tremendous sacrifice.

It is worth noting that opting for a Pal with exceptional Passive Skills for the upgrading process is highly recommended. As these skills remain unaltered throughout the upgrade, it is prudent to make the right choice from the very beginning.

Using the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld: Step-by-step guide

Once you have finished all the necessary preparations, all that is left to do is interact with the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld. To make selecting the Pals easier, open the Pal Box and sort your Pals "By Paldeck No." Then, follow these steps:

Interact with the Pal Essence Condenser and choose the specific Base Pal that you wish to enhance. Your Base Pal will be indicated by a blue checkmark.

Then, you must choose the Pals that you wish to sacrifice. These Pals will be distinguished by orange checkmarks.

After you have chosen both the Base Pal and the necessary number of Fodder Pals, you will notice that the "Begin Distillation" button will change its color to blue. To commence the process, simply give it a go.

After following these steps, your Base Pal will receive a decent increase in characteristics and an increase in the level of Partner Skill.

