How to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Ancient Civilization Parts are paramount materials for crafting some rare items in Palworld. Resources like Grapple Gun require these materials, so it’s a staple to your game progression. The way you receive the parts throughout the game will be the same: beat as many opponents as possible.

If you look forward to getting these parts, you'll want to engage in the toughest frays. The feat will take work and strategy to complete. So, here's how to win and find the Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld.

How to acquire Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Win battles to collect Ancient Civilization Parts (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You can get Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts by defeating the world (Alpha Pals) and dungeon bosses. Note that you can only obtain the material once from the same beaten boss.

After that, you must scout for another enemy, face it, and acquire the item. However, you can find other vital in-game items, such as Leather and Pal Fluids, if you battle them again.

How to find and beat the world and dungeon bosses in Palworld

Initiate extensive search (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The way to encounter and defeat world and dungeon bosses is to search and attack them in the open world. Like you, the bosses have their levels—the higher the level, the more potent the opponents. So, leave the ones that are highly robust for your echelon.

While Alpha Pals spawn in the open world, the dungeon bosses stay in the dungeons. How you want to approach the fight and overpower them is up to you. The reliable option would be to use ballistic weapons like handguns with melee arms like axes and arrows. Your party can also join the battle.

Here is the list of main bosses that provide more Ancient Civilization Parts:

Zoe & Grizzbolt

Lily & Lyleen

Axel & Oserk

Marcus & Falaeris

Victor & Shadowbeak

What is the use of Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

The Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld are used for multiple purposes. For instance, you can get an Incubator to hatch Pal Eggs. The other purpose is unlocking the Small Feed Bag feature, a mechanic that feeds Pals in real time to heal them automatically.

These are just some instances to show the importance of the item. The more parts you can get your hands into, the more mechanics you can unlock.

