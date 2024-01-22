Where to find the Black Marketeer in Palworld

The Black Marketeer in Palworld is a vendor who buys and sells contraband (Pals), and you can find him in several locations on Palpagos island. He is one of the characters who helps you earn Gold by selling what you have captured. Since you will not want to save unworthy critters in your Palbox, one way to get rid of them is to sell them. Also, you can kill Pals to get Food in Palworld.

The game's most intriguing mechanic is that you can also catch humans, meaning the merchant can be captured. But before we get into this topic, let's take a look at how to find the Black Marketeer.

Palworld: Where to find the Black Marketeer

The Black Marketeer in Palworld can be spotted in multiple places on the map. As of writing, we have yet to discover more places where the character can appear. That being said, check these places mentioned here.

Find Black Marketeer in this yellow pointer (Image via Pocketpair)

Near Small Settlement: Head over to the Small Settlement area to reach where the Black Marketeer resides. Then, keep moving to the yellow marker's area in the above picture to encounter the NPC. He will be seen standing near the cliff. If you don’t find him in the first attempt, you can come back again.

Come to this marked location to find Black Marketeer (Image via Pocketpair)

Near Eastern Wild Island: The second location to find the Black Marketeer in Palworld is on the left side of the Eastern Wild Island fast travel point. It is straightforward to spot him as he lives in the heart of this island. However, if you have not unlocked this fast travel point before, follow this step-by-step guide to get there.

Travel down the road to the Grassy Behemoth Hills from the Plateau of Beginning (starting point). Then, cover a few distances and then take the right turn. Next, you must cross the island to your right as well as the next one in your path. If you have previously unlocked Marsh Island Church Ruins or Natural Bridge fast travel points, you can quickly select any of these sites to get near the Black Marketeer's location in Palworld without wasting time.

Enter the mineshaft (Image via Pocketpair)

Near the Desolate Church: Head to the west part of the Desolate Church. You will find a mineshaft as you make your way through this fast travel point. Having said that, enter the area to encounter the dealer.

It's worth noting that the NPC isn’t hostile unless you attack him. If you do, he and his Pal will fight you to death using machine guns and elemental-type moves, respectively.

Can you catch the Black Marketeer in Palworld

How to catch the Black Marketeer in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

You can indeed capture the Black Marketeer in Palworld using Pal Spheres. To do this, you must attack him, reduce his Health Points, and weaken him. But make sure you don’t kill him; otherwise, you will need to quit the game and return to the location again. While making a capture, ensure you throw a Hyper Sphere or an Ultra Sphere.

You can bring this character to your base to sell or buy Pals. The reason to catch this character is that you will want to avoid repeating the process of getting rare Pals and gold coins in the game - it's time-consuming.

