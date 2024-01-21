How to get Food in Palworld

Getting Food in Palworld is essential for surviving in the game. Similar to how you grind for sustenance in real life, you must do the same in the game to prevent yourself, along with your Pals, from starving. The hunger meter denotes how hungry you and your workers are. So, by referring to this meter, you will have to feed yourself and your critters, making sure that everybody eats in time.

In Palworld, some types of Food are pretty straightforward to acquire while others are more challenging to obtain. There are a variety of foodstuffs you can choose to eat from. However, you must work harder if you or your Pals in Palworld want to ingest something delicious. That said, we will now look at how you can obtain Food materials in the game.

How to easily get Food in Palworld

Farming is one of the ways to get edibles (Image via Pocket Pair)

Food in Palworld can be quickly acquired by hunting down Pals, searching the overworld's land, and farming. However, finding particular consumable items can be slightly more challenging. In the game, Food means any edible item that you or your Pals can devour to satiate your hunger. You can eat meat, berries, mushrooms, milk, wheat, fruits, and more.

Here is the list of some of the Food items available in-game.

Mushrooms and Berries : These items are in the biomes. They are readily available in the wild and can be picked more than once from the exact location. So, mark the area when you spot such a place. This is because you will want to come back again to collect more.

Meat: The fastest way to get around gathering meat in this survival game is to butcher the Pals. Note that killing any critter can do the work, whether you kill your own or the one you have not captured yet. Also, remember that not everyone you slaughter will provide Food. That being said, some of the Pals that drop meat are Chikipis and Lamballs. They are easy to find, beat, and kill.

Milk and Eggs: You can get Milk and Eggs from farming Pals like Mozzarina and Chikipi, respectively. However, if you kill a Pal that gives you Food in Palworld once, you will not get the item twice from it. The reason is you killed it. Therefore, farming is the best strategy to have plenty of supplements.

Food in Palworld: How to feed Pals?

You can craft a Feed Box in your base to feed Pals. You will be able to keep Food in Palworld with this technology. Ensure you timely transfer consumables from your Inventory to the Feed Box. Doing this will free you from worrying whether your Pals have eaten. They can consume them whenever they’re starving.

How to eat Food in Palworld?

Go to your Inventory

Follow the step-by-step method to eat Food.

Open your Inventory tab. Select the Food item you want to eat. Choose your character. Feed your avatar.

Lastly, the game has a bar that displays hunger. You can know how starved you or your Pals are by looking at that line.

