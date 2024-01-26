Faleris in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

Acquiring Faleris in Palworld is no easy feat, as it holds immense value due to its exceptional transportation and fighting abilities. Notably, this Pal is not only exceedingly scarce but also demands precise tools and suitable creatures in your collection to tackle it effectively.

The open world of Palworld is brimming with a multitude of captivating Pals, each boasting a distinct set of skills and capabilities. These extraordinary creatures not only serve as trusted companions in battle but also prove invaluable for tasks.

As for Faleris in Palworld, it is a Fire-type Pal that can be used as a flying mount and for its remarkable combat prowess. This guide thoroughly explores the details of this creature, including its location, abilities, and more.

Where to find Faleris in Palworld

Faleris' location in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Faleris in Palworld can be found within the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary, a frozen island nestled in the northeastern corner of the map.

To embark on this journey, you must first make your way to the teleport point known as Deep Sand Dunes. You then need to use a Flying-type Pal to get to the island (highlighted in the image above with an arrow).

You can also acquire Faleris by triumphing over the Tower of the PIDF boss known as "Marcus & Faleris" in 10 minutes. This approach may prove to be challenging, particularly for those who are new to the game and have not yet amassed substantial resources.

Last but not least, you can obtain Faleris in Palworld by utilizing the game's breeding system. This involves mating two Pals, namely Anubis and Vanwyrm.

Faleris in Palworld: All skills

Faleris is a strong Pal with the Fire Element type. All of its skills are listed below:

Ignis Blast (Level 1): Directly launches a flame ball towards an enemy.

Directly launches a flame ball towards an enemy. Flare Arrow (Level 7): Fires three consecutive flaming arrows targeted towards an enemy.

Fires three consecutive flaming arrows targeted towards an enemy. Spirit Fire (Level 15): The fireballs blow off after a short distance, creating smaller fireballs that spread forward.

The fireballs blow off after a short distance, creating smaller fireballs that spread forward. Ignis Breath (Level 22): Shoots fiery flames that inflict continuous damage on an enemy.

Shoots fiery flames that inflict continuous damage on an enemy. Phoenix Flare (Level 30): It covers its body in a tornado of flames before moving forward.

It covers its body in a tornado of flames before moving forward. Ignis Rage (Level 40): It energizes and causes the surrounding ground to explode after a set amount of time.

It energizes and causes the surrounding ground to explode after a set amount of time. Fire Ball (Level 50): The fireball explodes over a large area following the impact.

Furthermore, Faleris has a Partner Skill called Scorching Predator. This skill allows the Pal to be used as a mount in the air.

Faleris in Palworld: Item drops

Since Faleris is of the Fire Element type in Palworld, it is pretty weak against Water-type Pals. Thus, it's crucial to use these creatures when taking on this creature.

Following its defeat, Faleris will drop Flame Organ, an important material used to make fire bows, fire arrows, and fire-resistant clothing.

Faleris in Palworld: Work suitability

Faleris is a great Pal to assist you in:

Kindling (level 3)

Transporting (level 3)

Faleris is among the finest Kindling Pals, possessing the rare ability to multitask effortlessly as well as being pretty great at Transportation. Moreover, its strength is truly formidable when pitted against enemy Pals or when safeguarding a stronghold amid raids.

