5 best Bladedancer builds in Last Epoch

Among all the builds for the Rogue class, Bladedancer builds in Last Epoch are one of the most viable, which players can easily use to maximize their gameplay. Whether you're a newbie or a hardcore end-game player, you can easily use these builds to make your journey in the world of Eterra more effortless. So, if you're wondering which build to go for, we've got you covered.

In this article, we will list some of the best Bladedancer builds in Last Epoch, which are capable of clearing the early-game and end-game content.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only 'best' viable build for the current end-game content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

What are the best Bladedancer builds in Last Epoch?

1)Lightning Chakram Bladedancer Build

Shuriken skill Tree Progression (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This is one of the top-tier builds that can easily provide strong Single-Target Damage, which is much needed in Monolith of Fate, Endless Arena, or other end-game dungeons. However, you can also use this build as a league starter, as it has strong and fast leveling.

In this build, Shurikens is your main damage skill. Remember to use Chakram to get all the benefits from the additional Shurikens in the skill tree. Synchronized Strike is also a must-have skill that can enhance the damage numbers. Umbral Blades is another offensive skill that will help you with single target damage and clear speed. As defensive skills, use Smoke Bomb, Shift, and Decoy.

The loop includes Shift>Synchronized Strike>Shurikens(Chakrams)>Synchronized Strike.

2) Physical Crit Shuriken Bladedancer Build

Physical Crit Shuriken Bladedancer (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Like the previous build, this one focuses on Single-Target Damage, which means it can be used as a great bossing build in the end-game contents of Last Epoch.

The primary skills to focus on for this one are Synchronized Strike and Shurikens. In addition, use Shadow Cascade and Umbral Blades for other utilities and great AoE clearing.

The loop for bigger threats includes Synchronized Strike> Umbral Blades. For small/medium trash, the loop is Synchronized Strike>Shift>Shadow Cascade.

Although this is a great On-Hit Physical Shurikens Build that can do significant Single-Target damage, understanding how to manage Mana before using it is vital.

3) Shadow Cascade Bladedancer Build

Skills of Shadow Cascade Bladedancer Build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

From beginners to Monolith/Corruption farmers, this build is ideal for everyone. The special part of this build is that it doesn't even require any Unique.

The primary skills to focus on for this build are Shadow Cascade and Synchronized Strike. You can also use Shift as your mobility skill and Umbral Blades for additional mana gain. Although not required, remember to use Decoy as a panic button skill to get out of a dangerous situation.

To snapshot Shift with damage multipliers, the loop includes Shift>Synchronized Strike>Shadow Cascade. After that, repeat the following loop: Synchronized Strike>Shadow Cascade>Synchronized Strike>Shift.

4) Shadow Dagger Bladedancer Build

Skills in Shadow Dagger Bladedancer Build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This build was extremely strong as a starter build. However, you can also use it in the hardcore end-game content of Last Epoch without any issue. The main skill of this build is Shift because it procs Shadow Cascade. You also have Shurikens, which provide 30 percent armor per shuriken. As you have five shurikens, this will give you 150% armor.

5) Low-life Bladedancer Build

Skills in Low Life Bladedancer Build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Players who want a tank build can opt for this build. It can sustain a huge amount of damage from normal monsters, even in higher Corruptions, and dish decent damage in the end-game contents of the Last Epoch.

Mandatory skills for this build include Synchronized Strike, Umbral Blades, Shadow Cascade, and Shift. Other than these, Smoke Bomb is a great defensive skill to generate Shadows that can deal extra damage.

