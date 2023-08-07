5 Best Destiny 2 Strand Fragments for Warlocks

Destiny 2 transports players to a rich sci-fi universe, enabling them to play as Hunter, Titan, or Warlock. Every class has a unique playstyle that encourages fans to vary their tactics in combat. One can come across a plethora of loot of varying rarity. Additionally, the game comprises many intertwining gameplay systems, including Fragments that fans can leverage to strengthen their character build.

Apart from the main class, Destiny 2 players must also take into consideration the myriad subclasses. Strand is the latest subclass that was introduced in Lightfall expansion. Players who admire Warlocks can rely on some robust Strand Fragments to avail of several bonuses to elevate their build.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Thread of Rebirth and four other great Destiny 2 Strand Fragments for Warlocks

1) Thread of Evolution

Threadlings travel more distance with this Fragment (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 players inclined to opt for a Threadling-oriented build should not ignore Thread of Evolution. It enables the Threadlings to traverse a longer distance and deal additional damage to enemies.

One can also avail of ten units to Intellect stat for their character. Thus, players who wish to boost their Threadling damage along with wider reach must opt for this Strand Fragment. If there are no foes in the vicinity, the Threadlings tend to perch beside the players until a target is in sight.

One can deal with multiple enemies with ease and shift focus to deal with elite foes. There are many robust Exotics like the Swarmers that jive well with this Fragment. Fans can check out this article on how to get Swarmers in the Lightfall expansion.

2) Thread of Rebirth

One can create Threadlings by executing weapon final blows (Image via Destiny 2)

This game’s strength lies in the healthy variety of weapon types. Fans inquisitive about using Strand weapons must consider having Thread of Rebirth as part of their build. The final blows dealt from Strand weapons triggers a Threadling if one resorts to this Fragment.

One can clear out the arena faster with the use of this Fragment, especially if paired with a good Strand weapon. Players can refer to this guide pertaining to the Synchronic Roulette submachine gun god roll.

Thread of Rebirth is ideal for use in both PvP and PvE activities to overwhelm opponents. Naturally, this Fragment is suitable for players who wish to adopt an aggressive playstyle for their Warlock.

3) Thread of Fury

Players can earn some amount of melee energy (Image via Destiny 2)

Players who wish to try out a melee-oriented build for their Warlock can opt for Thread of Fury. One can avail of some melee energy by damaging adversaries with Tangle. This bonus comes at the cost of ten units reduced from the Strength stat.

The Wanderer Aspect can be a good fit along with this Fragment. This Aspect enables the Tangles to explode in the form of a suspending burst. Furthermore, it also allows final blows from Threadlings to create Tangles.

While this is a great choice for niche builds only, one can effectively leverage Tangles if they wish to accumulate melee energy faster. Those on the lookout for other options can explore this list of the five best Strand Fragments for Titans.

4) Thread of Continuity

It enhances the duration of Strand debuffs (Image via Destiny 2)

One can cripple the enemies by applying many debuffs. Players interested in such tactics can rely on Thread of Continuity. It extends the duration of debuffs like Sever, Suspend, and Unravel.

This Fragment is not only effective in dealing with multiple adversaries but also potent in slowing them down in combat. Additionally, the extra ten units of Strength stat that it grants is also worth it.

Another reason to consider this Fragment for the Warlock build is its effectiveness in all PvP and PvE missions. Fans searching for other such boosts for other classes can refer to this list of the five best Strand Fragments for Hunters.

5) Thread of Finality

This Fragment enables one to create Threadlings (Image via Destiny 2)

Players interested in leveraging Threadlings must try out Thread of Finality. Execution of the finisher final blows on adversaries leads to the creation of a Threadling. It also provides ten units to Recovery stat.

This Fragment is ideal for use in PvE, as one will come across several instances of encountering multiple foes resorting to relentless attacks. Competitive players interested in crafting a build around PvP activities can ignore this Fragment.

However, those who are determined to use a Threadling-based build can use Thread of Finality. Fans can benefit from reading this list of the five best Exotics for Strand Warlocks and tweaking their character setup accordingly.

Destiny 2 fans are geared up for the arrival of Season 22 and expect a strong narrative to expand upon the lore. Players can read this article to know more about the key takeaways from the recent State of the Game 2023.