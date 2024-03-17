5 best Forge Guard builds in Last Epoch

The best Forge Guard builds in Last Epoch allow players to inflict an extreme amount of fire damage while being highly tanky. The Forge Guard is one of the three Mastery classes available for those who start as a Sentinel. This class allows them to command minions while being extremely resilient, dives into Fire Damage, and can summon floating shields and craft weapons of war.

While there are multiple builds that players can use while playing the Forge Guard class, some are better than others. This article will look at some of the best Forge Guard builds known to date and help gamers dominate the battlefields of Last Epoch.

What are the best Forge Guard Builds in Last Epoch?

1) Manifest Armor

Passive skill tree for Manifest Armor (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In this Forge Guard build, you summon a massive, fiery, metallic construct called Manifest Armor to fight by your side. It fearlessly charges into battles, capable of crushing entire armies alone. While it's not the fastest at clearing maps, its single-target damage can quickly take down any boss. This setup is perfect if you're looking for a minion build focused on boss-killing.

You can choose passives from any mastery regardless of the one you picked. For this Forge Guard build, focus on selecting passives related to Strength, Ignite Chance, and Health to boost your abilities. While using this Last Epoch build, you can use the Javeline skill to boost your movement for quicker clearance or to avoid damage.

2) Manifest Destiny

Passive skill tree for Manifest Destiny build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This build embodies a bold, up-close-and-personal approach to combat, focusing on melee power. By making a pact with the inferno and summoning Manifest Armor and a Forged Weapon, you'll tear through enemies while soaking up their attacks and growing stronger with each hit. Moving through Monoliths is quick with Shield Rush. The tankiness this build provides allows you and your army to stand and fight while taking less damage during battles.

The main damage-dealing skills for this Last Epoch build will be Manifest Armor and Summon Forged Weapon. You can use Ring of Shield for defensive measures since this build requires you to have close combat. This build is tanky and is great at clearing mobs or inflicting single-target damage, making it one of the best Forge Guard builds in Last Epoch.

3) Forgebreath

Passive Skill tree for Forgebreath build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This Last Epoch build focuses on providing burst healing, allowing you to prioritize survival as the Manifest Armor handles most combat. Unlike typical Forge Guard builds, this one relies on Spell Damage and enhances attacks like Forge Breath and Fire Nova. The Manifest Armor is infused with fiery power that explodes and scorches nearby enemies. Both you and the Manifest Armor become highly durable.

The main focus of this build is to empower the Manifest Armor to deal damage, while you support it with healing and buffs and weaken enemies with debuffs. Managing Mana is crucial during long boss fights as it can drain quickly. Use Void Cleave regularly to apply Fire Resistance Shred and Critical Vulnerability to enemies. This build offers great clearing speed, boss damage, and healing.

4) Smelter's Wrath

Passive Skill tree for Smelter's Wrath build (Eleventh Hour Games)

Channel scorching heat to unleash powerful attacks, destroying enemies with Fire, Void and Physical Damage. Smelter's Wrath is the key skill in this build, capable of wiping out mobs with a single strike. This Last Epoch build revolves around maximizing damage with Eternal Eclipse to buff Smelter's Wrath. However, it's important to note that this playstyle might suit only some people. If you're seeking a build that can absorb and deal significant damage, this may be the right choice.

Although this build's playstyle may feel slow due to the need to channel Smelter's Wrath, it packs a serious punch and doesn't require constant uptime. While the build is great at clearing mobs and makes the user quite tanky, the playstyle is slow and lacks mobility. However, the Fire, Void, and Physical Damage make this one of the best Forge Guard builds in Last Epoch.

5) Warpath Forged Minions

Passive skill tree for Warpath Forged Minions build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Forged Guard build combines close combat with Forge Guard's unique Forged Minions, which let you effortlessly dominate enemies. While you unleash devastating attacks with Warpath, your fiery army of Forged Minions handles the rest.

This build offers a relaxed playstyle, and its high mobility allows pre-combat setup. You can heal yourself and your minions whenever needed, so you can focus on using Forged Weapons (Forge Strike) and Manifest Armor for damage.

Before jumping into battle, especially in challenging Empowered Monoliths, summoning all 12 Forged Weapons and your Manifest Armor is important to ensure survival. This build handles map clearing decently; its real strength shines in swiftly dispatching bosses. You can take down bosses like Orobyss at lower Corruption levels if you have decent gear equipped.

Check out our other topics on Last Epoch:

Mastery tier list || Warlock builds guide || What is Forging Potential in Last Epoch? || 10 best Unique items || 5 best Marksman builds || Best Necromancer builds in Last Epoch