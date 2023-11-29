5 best Magicka-based sets in The Elder Scrolls Online

Magicka-based sets in The Elder Scrolls Online provide essential buffs to class builds that utilize Magicka as their primary resource. These buffs enhance the Max Magicka and recovery of your character. Equipping all the pieces of a particular Magicka-based set will also provide significant bonuses to your build that can bolster a specific playstyle in the title.

The Elder Scrolls Online features three distinct armor set types: Light, Medium, and Heavy Armor. Magicka-based builds prefer Light armor sets, as they have countless passives and lower ability costs, which are helpful for Magicka classes in the title. That said, let's look at the five best Magicka-based sets in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Here are the five Magicka-based sets that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

5) Spinner's Garments

The Spinner's Garments in The Elder Scrolls Online is an overland set. To acquire this set, you have to defeat the bosses in Delves, Public Dungeons, Dolmens, and World Bosses in the Malabar Tor zone.

Offensive Penetration is a stat that counters the enemies' resistance. The Spinner's Garments' five-piece set bonus enhances this stat, significantly increasing your damage against enemies. It's crucial for solo situations where you don't have access to the Offensive Penetration buff from allies.

The following are the bonuses for the Spinner's Garments set:

Two set pieces: It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka.

It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka. Three set pieces: It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka.

It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka. Four set pieces: It adds 129 Spell and Weapon Damage.

It adds 129 Spell and Weapon Damage. Five set pieces: It adds 3460 Offensive Penetration.

4) Grothdarr

The Grothdarr is a Monster set in The Elder Scrolls Online. Monster sets are two-piece sets that consist of a head and shoulder piece. To acquire the Grothdarr headpiece, you must defeat the final boss in the Vaults of Madness dungeon. The shoulder piece is one of the rewards from the treasure chests in the Undaunted questline.

The Grothdarr is a multi-target set that inflicts decent Area-of-Effect (AOE) damage to enemies. Since it's a Monster set, it also dovetails with every five-piece Magicka-based set in the title. Due to its multi-target capabilities, it performs remarkably in the Endless Archive.

The following are the bonuses for the Grothdarr set:

One set piece: It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka.

It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka. Two set pieces: When you inflict damage to an enemy within eight meters, you have a 10 percent chance to create lava pools that swirl around you, dealing 1800 Flame Damage to all enemies for five seconds. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds.

3) Burning Spellweave

In The Elder Scrolls Online, you can acquire the Burning Spellweave set from looting chests and defeating bosses in the following dungeons:

City of Ash I

City of Ash II

The Burning Spellweave provides plenty of Spell Damage to your character while increasing its Maximum Magicka and Critical Chance. It's a well-rounded set, with the only caveat that you require is a Flame Staff to proc its five-piece set bonus. It's important to note that this limitation doesn't apply to the Dragonknight class, as they have many class abilities that inflict Flame Damage.

The following are the bonuses for the Burning Spellweave set:

Two set pieces: It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka.

It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka. Three set pieces: It adds 129 Spell and Weapon Damage.

It adds 129 Spell and Weapon Damage. Four set pieces: It adds 657 Critical Chance.

It adds 657 Critical Chance. Five set pieces: Inflicting damage with Flame Damage abilities will apply the Burning status effect to enemies and increase your Weapon and Spell Damage by 490 for 8 seconds. These effects can occur once every 12 seconds.

2) Mother's Sorrow

The Mother's Sorrow in The Elder Scrolls Online is an overland set available from the Delves, World Bosses, Public Dungeons, and Dolmens in the Deshaan zone.

The Mother's Sorrow is one of the best beginner's sets for Magicka-based builds. It's easy to acquire and provides plenty of boost to Critical Chance through its bonuses, which ensures that you inflict Critical Damage to enemies.

The following are the bonuses for the Mother's Sorrow set:

Two set pieces: It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka.

It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka. Three set pieces: It adds 657 Critical Chance.

It adds 657 Critical Chance. Four set pieces: It adds 657 Critical Chance.

It adds 657 Critical Chance. Five set pieces: It adds 1528 Critical Chance.

1) Perfected False God's Devotion

The Perfected False God's Devotion in The Elder Scrolls Online is available from the Sunspire trial. To acquire this set, you must defeat one of the hardest bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online.

In addition to providing buffs to your character's Critical Chance and Spell Damage, the Perfected False God's Devotion is an incredible set that aids in the resource management of classes.

For instance, the Templar class often struggles to maintain resources over a long boss fight. In such cases, the five-piece bonus of this set allows players to invest heavily into the Damage aspects of builds by resolving the resource management issues by itself.

The following are the bonuses for the Perfected False God's Devotion set:

Two set pieces: It adds 657 Critical Chance.

It adds 657 Critical Chance. Three set pieces: You gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to enemies in dungeons, trials, and arenas by 5 percent.

You gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to enemies in dungeons, trials, and arenas by 5 percent. Four set pieces: It adds 657 Critical Chance.

It adds 657 Critical Chance. Five set pieces: It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage and reduces the cost of your Magicka abilities by 8 percent. When an enemy you recently damaged dies, you restore 2454 Magicka and gain Major Expedition for 8 seconds, increasing your Movement Speed by 30 percent.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls Online.