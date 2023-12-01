5 best sets for PvP in The Elder Scrolls Online

In The Elder Scrolls Online, you can acquire unique armor sets from different facets of gameplay. These sets provide significant bonuses to your character and can bolster a specific playstyle. Among them, sets that focus on inflicting numerous debuffs, boosting Critical Chance, or dealing exorbitant burst damage is often utilized in PvP battles.

Burst damage is crucial in PvP fights because your opponents have access to all the same resources as you, meaning they can also constantly heal and cleanse debuffs from themselves. This makes the PvE meta sets useless in PvP combat as they focus less on dealing burst damage.

This article lists the five best sets in The Elder Scrolls Online that will overwhelm your opponents in PvP battles.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Five sets that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online PvP battles

5) Plaguebreak

The Plaguebreak is an Elite Gear set in The Elder Scrolls Online that you can acquire from completing Delves, Dolmens, and Board Missions in the Cyrodiil zone. You can also purchase it using Alliance Points from the Bruma Quartermaster.

The Plaguebreak is an excellent set for Bomber builds due to its incredibly strong five-piece set bonus. It allows players to inflict a damage-over-time debuff on enemies that deals significant area-of-effect damage if they cleanse this debuff.

The following are the bonuses for the Plaguebreak set:

Two set pieces: It adds 1487 Offensive Penetration.

It adds 1487 Offensive Penetration. Three set pieces: It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Four set pieces: It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Five set pieces: Inflicting Direct Damage causes enemies to become a Plague Carrier, dealing 1000 Disease Damage over ten seconds and applying the Diseased status effect. If the carrier cleanses this debuff, it explodes and deals 735 Disease Damage to all enemies within eight meters, enhanced by 50 percent per enemy hit.

4) Twice-Fanged Serpent

The Twice-Fanged Serpent is a trial set in The Elder Scrolls Online. You can acquire it by defeating bosses or looting chests in the Sanctum Ophidia trial.

The Twice-Fanged Serpent is one of the best sets for Stamina classes in PvP combat. It provides a substantial amount of Offensive Penetration as the five-piece set bonus, which counters the enemies' resistance, exponentially increasing your damage output on them.

Here are the bonuses for the Twice-Fanged Serpent set:

Two set pieces: It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Three set pieces: It adds 1096 Maximum Stamina.

It adds 1096 Maximum Stamina. Four set pieces: It adds 657 Critical Chance.

It adds 657 Critical Chance. Five set pieces: When you inflict damage, your Offensive Penetration is increased by 544 for five seconds, stacking up to ten times.

3) Robes of the Hist

The Robes of the Hist in The Elder Scrolls Online is an overland set available from the Delves, World Bosses, Public Dungeons, and Dolmens in the Shadowfen zone.

Crowd Control abilities can disable you from taking action for a few seconds, leaving you vulnerable to enemies' barrage. While playing solo, such situations are unavoidable. The Robes of the Hist is a phenomenal set that can elevate this issue by providing ample healing in tricky situations.

The following are the bonuses for the Robes of the Hist set:

Two set pieces: It adds 1206 Maximum Health.

It adds 1206 Maximum Health. Three set pieces: It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Four set pieces: It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka.

It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka. Five set pieces: After being hit by a Crowd Control effect such as immobilization or snare, you heal for 2040 Health every second for five seconds.

2) Rallying Cry

The Rallying Cry is an Elite Gear set in The Elder Scrolls Online. You can acquire it by completing Delves, Dolmens, and Boards Missions in Cyrodiil or purchase it with Alliance Points from the Cropsford Quartermaster.

The Rallying Cry set specializes in group PvP content, such as siege warfare in Cyrodiil and Battlegrounds Deathmatch. It can buff your allies' Weapon and Spell Damage whenever you heal yourself in combat. Support builds like the Arcanist Healer can utilize this set optimally.

Here are the bonuses for the Rallying Cry set:

Two set pieces: It adds 657 Critical Chance.

It adds 657 Critical Chance. Three set pieces: It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka.

It adds 1096 Maximum Magicka. Four set pieces: It adds 657 Critical Chance.

It adds 657 Critical Chance. Five set pieces: Critically healing yourself or an ally causes you and up to eleven party members within 12 meters to gain 300 Weapon and Spell Damage and 1650 Critical Resistance for 20 seconds.

1) Balorgh

The Balorgh in The Elder Scrolls Online is a Monster set that consists of a head and shoulder piece. You can acquire the headpiece by defeating the final boss in the March of Sacrifices dungeon. The shoulder piece is a reward from the chests in the Undaunted questline.

To access the March of Sacrifices dungeon, you need the Wolfhunter DLC, which can be purchased from the Crown Store for 1,500 Crowns or is accessible via an ESO Plus subscription.

Balorgh is an exceptional Monster set for PvP battles, as using an Ultimate ability triggers its five-piece set bonus, which significantly boosts your damage output on enemies. It also requires only two armor slots, allowing flexibility in the title's build variety.

The following are the bonuses for the Balorgh set:

One set piece: It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

It adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Two set pieces: When you use an Ultimate ability, you gain Weapon and Spell Damage equal to the amount of Ultimate consumed, and Physical and Spell Penetration equal to 23 times this amount for 12 seconds.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls Online.