5 best Shaman builds in Last Epoch

Among all the mastery builds of the Primalist class, Shaman builds in Last Epoch are some of the most potent builds inside various content, including Monoliths, boss encounters, speed-farming, and Arenas. These builds allow players to deal astonishing damage apart from offering great survivability and mobility. Although you can make many builds with this mastery, several stand out.

If you're wondering which build to opt for, this article is for you. It lists the best Shaman builds in the Last Epoch that are capable of clearing both early-game and end-game content.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only 'best' viable build for the current end-game content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

What are the best Shaman builds in Last Epoch?

1) Physical Tempest Strike / Tornado / Earthquake Shaman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Physical Tempest Strike Shaman Builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

If you want a simple yet strong build with fast attack speed, this is the perfect pick. Its special factor is that it doesn't even require any Unique or Rare items.

The main spells you should be focusing on are Earthquake and Tornado. You can also use Warcry to get Bringer of Winter for additional crit and chill chance. However, using these can deplete your mana quickly. To counter that, you can use Tempest Strike, which will eventually recover your mana. As for movement ability, use Fury Leap.

2) Cold Avalanche Shaman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Cold Avalanche Shaman Builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

If you're a fan of hack-and-slash gameplay, this build is perfect for you. In this build, we combine freezing with up close and personal gameplay which can carry you through any content in Last Epoch.

This build relies on the Tempest Strike, allowing players to deal a great amount of damage by spamming different types of attacks. Also, remember to use Avalanche to keep your mana up while you're using the build. Other than these, you also need to proc the Summon Thorn Totem to deal damage to nearby enemies. The choice of movement skill will be Fury Leap.

3) Frostbite Upheaval Tremblor Shaman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Frostbite Upheaval Tremblor Shaman Builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

From newbies to Seasoned Monolith farmers, this build is ideal for everyone, thanks to its high freeze uptime and heavy DOT damage. Unlike the previous build in this list, it doesn't require any Unique or rare items.

In this build, the majority of damage comes from aftershocks from Earthquake. However, if you combine Earthquake and Upheaval, it'll stack up the charges of Tremblor and cause heavy DOT damage.

The loop includes Upheaval>Warcry>Earthquake.

4) Lightning Auto-Bomber Shaman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Lightning Auto-Bomber Shaman Builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Lightning Auto-Bomber Shaman build can be considered one of primalist's most balanced builds. It provides solid survivability, great mobbing, and good clear speed alongside decent bossing.

This build relies on skills like Warcry, Gathering Storm, and Summon Storm Totem. In addition, Maelstrom and Earthquake help you deal cold damage and shatter damage to nearby enemies.

5) Upheaval Shatter Shaman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Upheaval Shatter Shaman Builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This, like the last one, is an exceptionally strong starter build that you can use even in hardcore end-game content of Last Epoch. This build offers huge burst damage and great clear speed with the help of Upheaval and Avalance. Other than these, it would be best if you also used Warcry, as this is a Mana-intensive build to begin with. To make it more defensive, you can use Summon Spriggan for health regen.

