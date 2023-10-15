5 best Solar weapons in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 comprises an arsenal of weapons that utilize various elemental types, including Solar, Void, Arc, Stasis, and Strand. After a rework of the subclasses, these elemental weapons got buffed as Bungie added many unique perks to their pools. These bonuses allowed players to create more harmonious builds with specific subclasses. For example, Guardians can now pair their solar builds with a weapon of that element rolled with an Incandescent perk to scorch targets.

If you're looking for a perfect Solar weapon to pair with your same-element build, which can also excel in various activities, this is the guide for you. This article will showcase five of the best Solar weapons you can use in Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and depends only on the writer's opinion.

Cataclysmic, Gjallarhorn, and 3 other great Solar weapons in Destiny 2

1) CALUS Mini-Tool

CALUS Mini-Tool in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

CALUS Mini-Tool is an Opulent weapon that has returned in Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted. It is a 900 rpm Solar SMG with a lot of unique perks. Guardians can go with options like Incandescent or Surrounded to pair with their Solar builds.

This weapon is also craftable, so players can use the enhanced version of its perks to make it even better. The god-roll perks to use with this weapon in PvE include:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased stability, handling speed, and range.

Accurized Rounds for increased range.

Unrelenting for health restoration upon rapidly defeating enemies.

Incandescent for spreading scorch.

2) Cataclysmic

Cataclysmic in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Guardians looking for a Linear Fusion Rifle that can provide a lot of DPS to a single target can pick the Cataclysmic without any hesitation. This Solar rifle is a fully craftable reward that can be obtained from Acquisition and Caretaker encounters in the Vow of the Disciple raid.

You can easily pair this legendary weapon with your Solar build and make it even more potent with mods like Solar Weapon Surge. The best PvE perks that Guardians should go for with the Cataclysmic include:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Recoil and Handling.

Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size.

Fourth Time's The Charm for ammo return on precision hits.

Bait and Switch for increased damage.

3) Apex Predator

Apex Predator (Image via Bungie)

After the perk reworks of the Last Wish rewards in Season of the Deep, Destiny 2's Apex Predator became one of its best DPS weapons in terms of PvE content. It is a Solar Rocket Launcher with top-tier perks like Explosive Light and Bait and Switch that can dish out much damage.

You can also add Solar weapon-enhancing mods to your build, making the Apex Predator more potent. The best perks that players can get with this gun include:

Quick Launch for increased velocity and handling speed.

Impact Casing for increased damage and stability.

Reconstruction for reloading overtime up to double capacity.

Bait and Switch for increased damage.

4) Gjallarhorn

Gjallarhorn (Image via Bungie)

After all those Legendary weapons, let's move on to an Exotic power one. The Gjallarhorn is one of the most iconic weapons inside Destiny and Destiny 2. Although it was a must-pick for cheesing bosses in the former title, it got a different role in Destiny 2. It has a unique Exotic perk: Wolfpack Rounds - Rounds fired split into tracking cluster missiles upon detonation.

When Bungie introduced the Gjallarhorna in Destiny 2, it came with a new unique trait named Pack Hunter that buffs other Rocket Launchers by providing Wolfpack Rounds to nearby allies wielding Rocket Launchers. This gun also has a catalyst that increases its magazine size and spawns the perk faster.

5) Igneous Hammer

Igneous Hammer (Image via Bungie)

Unlike some previous Solar weapons mentioned in this list, Igneous Hammer excels more in PvP than PvE. This hand cannon comes with one of the best stats out of all 120 RPM Hand Cannons, alongside some great PvP perks like Keep Away and Eye of the Storm. This makes it one of the best inside the Crucible playlist.

Although it excels more in PvP because of its hard-hitting archetype, you can still roll some great PvE-focused perks like Incandescent to pair it well with your Solar builds.

The most potent perks of theIgneous Hammer for PvP include:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased range.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Keep Away for increased reload, range, and accuracy when no targets are nearby.

Eye of the Storm for increased Handling and Accuracy at critical health.

That marks the end of this list of Destiny 2's best Solar weapons.