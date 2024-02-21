5 least favorite Pals in Palworld, according to Reddit

In the vast universe of Palworld, it's inevitable that players have come across the Pals they like the least by now. The title combines the charm of a creature collection with the unpredictability of survival mechanics.

Players have encountered a diverse range of Pals - each with unique abilities, traits, and, let's not forget, frustrations. Based on spirited discussions and shared grievances on Reddit, here's a compilation of the five least favorite Pals in Palworld, according to the players themselves.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Palworld: Five Pals that are least favorite, based on a Reddit discussion

In the diverse ecosystem of Palworld, not all Pals have won the hearts of players. Some have become sources of frustration and challenge, earning them a spot on the list of least favorites. Let's delve into the reasons why certain Pals stand out as the most unwelcome companions in the game, highlighting the shared experiences that bind the community in their mutual aversions.

This list isn't derived from stats or how well these Pals perform tasks, but rather, it reflects the collective player experiences.

1) Lifmunk

At the early stages of the game, Lifmunk promises to be a valuable companion, known for its versatility both in base operations and in battle. However, the process of catching one is notoriously frustrating.

These creatures are infamous for their elusive nature, often fleeing at the sight of a player without engaging in combat. What adds to the annoyance is the peculiar difficulty in catching them with Pal balls, which seem to bounce off them inexplicably.

Despite the hurdles involved, once a player successfully captures a Lifmunk, its Partner Skill named 'Lifmunk Recoil' can greatly enhance a player's team. It is regarded as one of the best Partner Skills in Palworld for early gameplay.

2) Rushoar

Imagine soaring through the skies on a majestic alpha dragon, only to be incessantly pestered by a level 3 Rushoar. These creatures have a peculiar knack for bothering players at the most inopportune moments, especially when players are engaged in seemingly harmless activities like picking up items.

Their relentless pursuit and disturbance have earned Rushoars a spot on this list, with players expressing frustration over their unwelcome interventions during exploration and combat.

3) Beegarde

Beegardes take the concept of a nuisance to a whole new level. Described as flying terrors, these creatures are known for their sudden and aggressive swarming tactics.

A casual stroll through Palworld can quickly turn into a nightmare as a group of Beegardes descends upon an unsuspecting player, launching a coordinated suicide bombing attack.

The sheer difficulty in defending against these attacks, unless armed with rapid-fire weaponry, has placed Beegardes among the least favored Pals. Locating a Beegarde in Palworld is relatively easy, but capturing it before it detonates poses a significant challenge. Their ability to encircle and overwhelm players has made encounters with them dreadfully memorable.

4) Tocotoco

If you thought Beegardes were the pinnacle of swarm-based annoyance, the Tocotoco begs to differ. These creatures have been reported to swarm players even more aggressively than their Beegarde counterparts, with a penchant for instant suicide bombing attacks.

The frantic attempts to escape a horde of Tocotocos, especially when low on stamina, have left many players in despair. The overwhelming nature of their assault and the difficulty in evading their relentless pursuit have solidified Tocotocos' position as one of the game's least favorite Pals.

5) Robinquil

Robinquil earns its notorious reputation not through sheer numbers or elusive behavior but through its deadly precision and aggressive tactics. With abilities that seem to border on aimbot levels of accuracy and an overpowered grenade move, Robinquils have quickly become the bane of many players.

Their hostile nature, coupled with their lethal efficiency in combat, has made encounters with Robinquils particularly unforgiving. The frustration of being killed by a Robinquil before even getting a chance to catch it has led to widespread disdain for these feathered foes.

While Palworld offers a rich tapestry of creatures to discover, befriend, and battle with, certain Pals have managed to stand out for all the wrong reasons. As the community continues to share their experiences and strategies online, perhaps new ways to deal with these least favorite Pals will emerge, turning frustration into triumph.

