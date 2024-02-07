Where to find Beegarde in Palworld? Skills and item drops

If you want to get your hands on the Grass Element Pal, Beegarde, in Palworld, we will walk you through this article on how to do that. You also wish to know its skills and what items it drops. We will get into the topic in detail, but before that, let’s look at some possible ways to find Beegarde. The easiest way would be to encounter it in the wild. It spawns in massive numbers in its natural habitat.

The second method to come across this bee-like monster is to locate it as a dungeon boss, and the third is to buy it from a vendor. Additionally, the fourth is to find and hatch eggs. That said, here are all the things, including its whereabouts, that you need to know to add Beegrade to your Paldeck.

Where to find Beegarde in Palworld

Buy, Hatch, Catch, and Fight (Image via Pocketpair)

Since you can follow any of the four approaches to find Beegarde in Palworld, it is up to you how you want to get it.

Buy from the Black Marketeer

The Black Marketeer can be found in several locations on the map. He’s an NPC who sells Pals. An interesting fact about his business is that he adds new Pals to his shop daily. This means you might find Beegarde, but the method for obtaining it is unreliable.

Hunt in the wild

Indeed, the most effective way to find Beegrade in Palworld would be to visit its natural habitat. Mind you, the creature will be in a group, and if you aren’t quick to react, it will explode on you, drastically chipping away at your Health Points (HP).

That said, one of the locations where it can be found is on the map's northeast side near the Sealed Realm of the Swift fast travel waypoint.

Win dungeon fight

Entering a dungeon (Image via Pocketpair)

Although you can spot Beegarde in a dungeon, the cave only opens briefly. So whenever you see an open dungeon, enter it to challenge the boss because you never know who is inside. Note that it is not guaranteed you will find the desired critter you are looking for.

Hatch Verdant Eggs

Eggs can be picked from several locations on the map. You can obtain a Verdant Egg and push your luck to get a Beegarde in one go. Having multiple Pals that hatch from this egg, your chances of obtaining it are low.

Beegarde in Palworld: All Skills

Beegarde has versatile skills (Image via Pocketpair)

Here are the active skills.

Wind Cutter: A Grass Element move with 30 power

A Grass Element move with 30 power Air Cannon: A Neutral Element skill with 25 power

A Neutral Element skill with 25 power Poison Blast: A Dark Element move with 30 power

A Dark Element move with 30 power Grass Tornado: A Grass Element move with 80 power

A Grass Element move with 80 power Bee Quite: A Neutral Element move with 200 power

A Neutral Element move with 200 power Acid Rain: A Water Element move with 80 power

Below are the passive skills.

Conceited : Work Speed +10%, Defense -10%

: Work Speed +10%, Defense -10% Artisan : Work Speed +50%

: Work Speed +50% Serious : Work Speed +20%

: Work Speed +20% Work Slave : Work Speed +30%, Attack -30%

: Work Speed +30%, Attack -30% Lucky: Work Speed +15%, Attack +15%

Beegrade in Palworld: Item drops

Once you catch Beegarde, you will obtain Honey as an item drop.

Check out our other guides:

Best Ancient Technologies || Palworld tier list || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || All Tower locations || Fastest ways to level up || How to find Necromus

Poll : Are you ready to farm Honey? Yes No 0 votes