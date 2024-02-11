5 Pals that should be the face of Palworld

Palworld lacks a face unlike Pokemon, which has Pikachu. This means the game is missing a recognizable mascot to represent it. This title offers a vibrant and expansive universe, where players have the opportunity to meet, befriend, and partner up with a plethora of unique and enchanting creatures known as Pals. Among these, five stand out, with their distinct appearances and intriguing abilities. Each of these entities deserves to be in the spotlight as the face of Palworld.

These Pals not only captivate with their designs but also with their fascinating behaviors and skills, making them essential to the game's charm and appeal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Five Pals that deserve to be the face of Palworld

1) Flopie

Flopie in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Flopie, with its delightful blend of rabbit-and-cat features, embodies the joy and whimsy of this game's world. Its light cream body, accented with pink hands and feet, captures the heart at first glance. The distinctive pink fluffy hair, ending in large pigtails, along with its ears tipped in gradients of light orange, adds to its enchanting appearance.

The green leaves adorning it resemble a bowtie or bonnet, and the orange hibiscus flower contributes to its charming persona. Flopie's golden yellow eyes, complete with light eyelashes, radiate a sense of warmth and friendliness, making it an ideal candidate for the face of Palworld.

2) Ribunny

Ribunny in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Ribunny, a pink bunny with a personality as bright as its appearance, perfectly represents the playful side of Palworld. Its large tail, white bow, and the unique addition of two ribbons introduce a blend of cuteness and intrigue. Ribunny's ever-present smile, even when facing the occasional prank from Cattiva, showcases its resilient and cheerful nature.

Moreover, its ability to change expression dramatically when threatened and aggressive defense mechanism, add layers to its character, making this creature a multifaceted Pal deserving of recognition.

3) Anubis

Anubis in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Anubis, with its majestic and noble appearance, draws players into this game's lore and battles. This jackal-like humanoid Pal, adorned in an Egyptian-style dress, exudes an air of power and mystery. Its light-brown complexion, sky-blue eyes, and intricate gold and blue attire speak of its ancient origins and martial prowess. Anubis represents this game's deeper narratives, symbolizing themes of nobility, power, and the inevitable confrontation with death.

As a Pal that stands tall in fights and showcases various martial stances, Anubis embodies the adventurous and challenging aspects of Palworld, making it an idol for players who seek depth and intensity in their journey.

4) Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The imposing figure of Grizzbolt, with its cat-like smile and yellow fur adorned with black lightning bolts, stands out as a symbol of power and mystery. This bipedal bear's drastic personality shift when wielding a gatling gun captures the essence of Palworld's dynamic and sometimes unexpected nature.

Grizzbolt's friendly demeanor towards its partner, juxtaposed with its fierce battle stance, exemplifies the deep bonds players can form with their Pals, highlighting the importance of friendship and trust in the game.

5) Chillet

Chillet in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Chillet, with its unique blend of Mustelid and Wyrm characteristics, showcases the imaginative diversity of the world's inhabitants. The cyan body, pale blue underbelly, and dark blue scale-like markings create a visually captivating creature that stands out in the game's world. Its historical use in butter production, utilizing its ability to curl up and roll at high speeds, adds a touch of whimsy and historical depth to its character.

Chillet's adorable design and backstory offer a glimpse into the game's creative approach to creature development, making it a standout Pal worthy of being one of the faces of Palworld.

Flopie, Ribunny, Tanzee, Grizzbolt, and Chillet, with their distinctive appearances, engaging personalities, and intriguing abilities, perfectly encapsulate the essence of this title. These Pals not only add depth and excitement to Palworld's gameplay but also serve as ambassadors of the game's rich and diverse universe.

