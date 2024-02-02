The question of “Is Grizzbolt overpowered in Palworld?” is certainly an interesting one. There is an argument you can make for several of the Pals being overwhelmingly strong, that’s for sure. While some of them are undisputed - Jetragon, for example - others like Grizzbolt could be overlooked. However, we aren’t talking about the Grizzbolt and Zoe boss, just the actual Pal itself out in the wild. It’s found relatively early in the game, but don’t let that dissuade you.

However, the answer to “Is Grizzbolt overpowered in Palworld?” is subjective. It’s just our take on the Pal and what could make it an incredibly fun, powerful option for your team of monsters.

Out of all the Pals, is Grizzbolt overpowered in Palworld?

Just look at that mischievous smile! (Image via Pocketpair)

Is Grizzbolt overpowered in Palworld, though? I think an argument could definitely be made in the early game that this Pal is incredibly powerful early on. It remains powerful throughout the game, but the earlier you get it, the more it stands out as a must-have.

You can catch Grizzbolt early in Palworld, though it’s rare and difficult to do. It’s essentially the mascot for the franchise, so, like Pikachu in Pokemon, it’s only fair to assume that this Pal could be incredibly strong. Physically, it more resembles Electabuzz, with the cocky smirk of a Gengar.

Don’t let the fact that Grizzbolt is the first major boss in the game dissuade you - Grizzbolt can certainly be overpowered in Palworld. He’s often overlooked in the early parts of the game, considering how difficult he can be to catch.

You can find him incredibly early, with a bit of work (Image via Pocketpair)

What makes this Pal so great is its stats and its Active Skills. Loaded for bear with incredible attacks like Lightning Streak, Tri-Lightning, and the melee Lightning Claw, it can devastate Water-type Pals with ease.

Another thing that can make Grizzbolt feel overpowered in Palworld is the Minigun. Once you’ve crafted it, riding around on the giant yellow bear allows you to rapidly fire a minigun. This can absolutely shred through targets with bullets. The bullets themselves don’t hit hard, but so many launch at once that it can quickly become overwhelming.

On top of that, you also have to consider what he can do for your base. Just because he’s great in battle, that’s not the only thing that matters. One of the best Electricity generators in Palworld, he can also be used for several other base operations:

Generating Electricity: 3

Handiwork: 2

Transporting: 3

Lumbering: 2

The minigun is amazing while it's out. (Image via Pocketpair)

Finally, if you want to breed the incredibly powerful Astegon, you need a Grizzbolt first. One of the parents, alongside a Relaxasaurus, getting the two of these can net you a rare but powerful Astegon pal for your team. Sometimes, what makes a pal like Grizzbolt overpowered is what it can do for you in the long term.

Grizzbolt brings plenty to any player exploring the wilds of this game. A sturdy monster with overall good stats, solid attacks, and various uses in the work areas, an argument can be made that it’s certainly overpowered, at least in the early game.

