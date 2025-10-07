7 worst Legendaries in Borderlands 4 that need a buff

Borderlands 4 features some powerful Legendaries that can deal devastating damage. While the chase to make your character stronger than the last days continues, you may have noticed that many of the legendaries you find perform worse than Epic-tier loot. Defeating bosses with these guns on UVH difficulties can be quite the challenge.

Ad

Today, we’ll take a look at the worst Legendaries in Borderlands 4. Trying to build around them can be frustrating, as there are alternatives that’ll get the job done much quickly.

Note: The list is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

Worst Legendaries in Borderlands 4

1) Frangible

For a gun that has all, the Frangible doesn't have much going (Image via 2K)

Unique effect - Unknown, possibly Torgue sticky magazine.

Ad

Trending

Frangible is the prime runner for one of the worst Legendaries in Borderlands 4. It’s a mysterious SMG that has all the perks from different manufacturers, but zero damage. And it’s not a figure of speech; inspecting the gun reveals that it has no damage. However, you will see damage numbers while shooting enemies, which makes it even more confusing.

Like the damage, the unique perk for the Frangible is also invisible, but using the gun will reveal that it has manufacturer parts. I found the Tourge stick magazine, along with Tediore's thrown turret combo, but the weapon can have different part combinations.

Ad

Regardless, the damage isn’t impressive and barely reached over 500 during use, making it the weakest legendary gun in the game. It’s a random world drop and a nice collectible, but at the moment, there are no builds that can utilize this gun.

2) Cold Shoulder

Hitting your targets can be a nightmare with Cold Shoulder (Image via 2K)

Unique effect ‘Iced out’ - Shoots cryo missiles that track random enemies in the FOV.

Ad

Everyone goes to Moxxi for a ‘Sweet Embrace’ and spends hundreds of thousands of in-game cash, only to get a ‘Cold Shoulder’. It’s a Torgue Assault Rifle that shoots Cryo rounds, which can freeze enemies and deal cold damage.

It has a unique perk named Iced Out, but there is no description about what it does. Despite that, the gun has some decent stats in theory and even provides a shield while aiming down the sights. However, it’s hard to use a weapon if all the shots you fire are not going where you want.

Ad

While not mentioned, the bullets will track random enemies on screen. If you’re fighting with a boss or any other stronger enemy, which isn’t uncommon, it will result in a massive DPS loss. A simple fix would be to make it so that while the scope is active, the tracking is disabled.

3) Budget Deity

You can get better Target Lock options than Budget Deity across other guns (Image via 2K)

Unique effect ‘D.O.P.E. Buoys’ - Throws 2 Combo Orbs, which place the Atlas Target Lock on enemies damaged by the Orbs.

Ad

Tediore guns aren’t exactly the most popular choice in Borderlands 4, but the Budget Deity may take the top spot among all. It’s a Legendary Pistol with ‘D.O.P.E. Buoys’ unique perk. Upon reload, it’ll spawn two orbs that you can shoot to explode and deal damage in a small AoE.

Additionally, if the explosion hits an enemy, the gun will activate the Atlas Target Lock. However, there are several issues with the Budget Deity. The damage from the orbs deals close to no damage, which would be acceptable if the AoE were bigger. Unfortunately, it’s roughly the same size as the orbs you shoot.

Ad

Moreover, the Target Lock duration isn’t long enough for you to properly swap guns and make full use of it. In comparison, Kaoson SMG rolls with an underbarrle that also enables Target Lock, making Budget Deity much less desirable.

4) Gamma Void

The Gamma Void only works well with Harlowe (Image via 2K)

Unique effect ‘Radiation Exposure’ - Creates a singularity for 10s, in which enemies take 40% Radiation damage over time.

Ad

On paper, the Gamma Void is a fun Legendary Ordnance that can create a singularity to pull enemies using its unique perk, Radiation Exposure. Additionally, it will also deal 40% Radiation Damage over time to all enemies within the AoE.

Extra damage and making enemies immobile are always a plus, but the singularity can only pull smaller enemies, while the large ones remain unaffected. Considering it takes 35 seconds to charge the shot, for a 10-second crowd control on limited enemies, the results don’t look worth the wait.

Ad

Many other Ordnance can recharge a lot faster and have multiple charges. An easy way to buff the singularity is by lowering the cooldown or increasing the number of charges per use for the Gamma Void.

5) Atling Gun

Long cooldown and low damage make the Atling Gun unusable (Image via 2K)

Unique effect ‘Whistler’ - High fire rate projectiles that home in on target.

Ad

The Atling Gun is a Legendary Ordnance that boasts a high fire rate of 40 rounds per second. However, that’s all there is to this gun in Borderlands 4. The unique perk ‘Whistler’ doesn’t have a description, and despite the great-looking overall numbers, the per-shot damage is low.

Another thing I noticed while using this Ordnance is that the bullet travel time is also extremely slow, making it much harder to use against moving or small targets. The only use case I found is using its large ammo count as a kickstart for weapon buffs.

Ad

Since it’s a mini-gun, shots will count towards buffs like ‘Riddle You This’, and swapping to the primary gun won’t make them go away. However, you’ll be losing out on some strong alternatives like the Inkling, which can spread elemental splats and deal DoT.

6) Bloody Lumberjack

Bloody Lumberjack is the definition of 'meh' in Borderlands 4 (Image via YouTube @ManofMithril || 2K)

Unique effect ‘Timber’ - Shoots saw blades instead of bullets.

Ad

The Bloody Lumberjack has almost everything it needs to be perfect. The unique perk on this gun, Timber, fires a saw blade instead of bullets that bounce off surfaces and deal double damage; one on initial hit, while the same amount of damage after three seconds.

It can roll multiple alt-fire, including Atlas Tracker Grenade or Daedalus Secondary ammo. Using this gun during free roam feels fine, but there are a lot better options. The same goes for bossing, as it doesn’t have a good enough damage scaling to reach top-tier weapons.

Ad

If the saw blades applied any form of debuff like the Bleed status effect, things might have been different. For now, it’s the ultimate ‘meh’ gun that you’ll use for a while before sending it to the bank.

7) Prince Harming

Prince Harming is the only gun that hits you back (Image via 2K)

Unique effect ‘Pamplemousse’ - Deals damage to users with every shot, which grants stacks of ‘Cruelty’ that restores Overshield.

Ad

Prince Harming can be a good weapon to use in general, but only if it doesn’t kill its user during a fight. The unique perk on this gun grants stacks of ‘Cruelty’ on killing an enemy that provides an overshield, but each shot will also deal damage to you.

The issue here is that the damage you receive is significantly larger than the overshield you get for a kill. In a gun build, you’ll be holding the trigger for most of the fight, and building up Cruelty stacks for survival can be difficult.

Ad

Unless you are using a life leech build, it’ll be hard to sustain the self-damage from Prince Harming, making Vex the only character viable for this gun in Borderlands 4. A change in damage numbers might make the weapon more viable across other characters.

Check out other related guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More