Borderlands 4 To The Limb It Couples Therapy walkthrough

To The Limb It Couples Therapy in Borderlands 4 is the final side quest of the mini-series that begins with completing Gone Are My Leggies mission from Topper. This final quest can be found in The Fadefields region of the map. You will need to complete the previous missions in the storyline to gain access to this side quest. All of the tasks in the missions are quite straightforward and provide you with some rewards upon completion.

This article will highlight the best way to complete To The Limb It Couples Therapy in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to start To The Limb It Couples Therapy in Borderlands 4

You will need to go to the Idolator’s Noose region, located in The Fadefields part of the map. Travel to the top right side of the boundary of this region, right next to the Motherbird Node POI. You can find this location easily by going to the Watershed Gate POI in Idolator’s Noose and going to the right side using the map.

Location of To The Limb It Couples Therapy in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

You will be able to meet the NPC named Topper in the forest toward the left side of the road leading to Dissected Plateau. The character will be sitting below a large white tree on some stone platforms. Interact with the NPC to trigger the mission window and accept it to begin tracking your progression.

Topper can be found sitting under a white tree (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

It is important to note that you will need to have completed To The Limb It Redux side quest to unlock this mission.

How to complete To The Limb It Couples Therapy in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick walkthrough that fans can use to complete To The Limb It Couples Therapy in Borderlands 4:

Kill creatures

Defeat the Manglers around Topper (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

After accepting the mission, a short conversation will take place. Once the dialogues end, you will be tasked with defeating some Manglers near Topper. These monsters have the ability to lunge at you to launch attacks. It is best to spam gunfire and hit as many critical hits as possible to quickly eliminate them.

The number of enemies in the area is quite low, so you can complete this objective quickly. As soon as all monsters are defeated, you will receive the next objective.

Search for Leggies with Topper/ Kill creatures

Eliminate the group of Senior Manglers in the first search area (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Follow Topper downhill toward the main road and then head over to the forest area on the right side. You will encounter some Senior Manglers in the area that you have to defeat before progressing with the search mission. After all monsters are eliminated, you will need to follow the NPC again to a new area.

Take down all Wildhorns in the second search area (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

In the next region, you will encounter Wildhorns. These enemies have a charging attack, so it's best to kill them from a safe distance with ease. Follow Topper again to the next location to search for Leggies.

Leggies can be found near the dock house on a stone platform (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Enter the settlement and then go near the small dock house next to the wooden bridge with the NPC. Leggies will be present on top of a stone platform here, surrounded by a few smaller monsters. The mobs will disappear on their own, and a conversation will begin. Both Topper and Leggies will move inside the dock house and mark the completion of the side quest.

All To The Limb It Couples Therapy rewards in Borderlands 4

Here are all the items that you can obtain after completing To The Limb It Couples Therapy in Borderlands 4:

1000 Cash

Experience Points

This is the final mission for this series of side quests from Topper and Leggies. These smaller missions are great to complete as they are generally simple and provide fans with much-needed resources for future adventures.

