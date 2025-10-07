Borderlands 4 To The Limb It Redux walkthrough

To The Limb It Redux in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that you can find in The Fadefields part of the map. It is a part of a short series of side missions that require you to complete previous ones to progress through the storyline. It is worth completing such side quests as they are generally quite straightforward and offer a healthy amount of rewards that can help you in future adventures.
This article will highlight the most effective way to complete To The Limb It Redux in Borderlands 4.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to start To The Limb It Redux in Borderlands 4
You will need to travel to the Idolator’s Noose region located within The Fadefields area. You can find the quest location by navigating to the Rosemary’s Reserve POI situated near the center of the region. Then, you need to move upward on the map through the main road and take the first right turn to find the NPC named Leggies.
The NPC will be present on the side of the dirt road near a low stone wall fence. From here, you can go ahead and interact with Leggies to activate the mission screen. You can then accept and start tracking the progression of the side quest.
It is important to note that you will need to have completed the To The Limb It side quest to unlock this mission. And to access To The Limb It side quest, you will need to have completed Gone Are My Leggies mission from Topper.
How to complete To The Limb It Redux in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick guide that you can use to easily complete To The Limb It Redux in Borderlands 4:
Follow Leggies
After accepting the mission, let your character and the NPC complete the conversation. Once the dialogues end, you will be tasked with following Leggies uphill. Defeat all monsters that block your path to keep progressing through the route. Climb down from the hills and make your way through the grassland to find Topper trapped behind a circular grilled door.
The trapped NPC will also go through a conversation before providing you with the next task. Wait for the new objective to update on your screen before jumping into action.
Reach Topper
You will need to use the grapple point on the wall just above the circular grilled doors to climb up. There will be a few enemies in this area that you need to eliminate. Ignoring these mobs is also an option, but the incoming damage from the group can accumulate and make it difficult for you to complete the mission. These are weak enemies, so you can defeat them quite quickly.
After clearing the area, grapple the grilled entrance near the broken walls to open it. Walk inside to find Topper on the other side of the circular grilled door. This objective will be marked as completed when you reach the NPC.
Lead Topper to his legs
You can now escort the NPC out of the cave-like area. Another wave of mobs will try to block your escape, so be prepared for a fight. Eliminate all the enemies and head back near Topper to take him back to Leggies.
Both characters will reunite outside the small settlement and strike up a conversation. The mission ends after the dialogues end, and you will receive the rewards automatically.
All To The Limb It Redux rewards in Borderlands 4
Here is a list of the rewards you can get after completing To The Limb It Redux in Borderlands 4:
- 1000 Cash
- Experience Points
While these rewards may seem small, side quests can help you amass a massive pool of resources with a very low amount of time and effort.
