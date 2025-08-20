Abiotic Factor: How to get the Magbow

In the dark corners of Abiotic Factor, ranged weapons are a godsend and a necessity if you want to avoid close encounters. Among these weapons, the Magbow stands out as a unique futuristic take on the classic crossbow. It’s a powerful mid-late game weapon with a built-in 4x scope, allowing users to rain down heavy-damage bolts upon enemies from afar. Moreover, you can recover most of the ammo, making the weapon extremely survival-friendly in Abiotic Factor.

Ad

This guide will walk you through the process of crafting the Magbow and how to acquire the materials needed.

What is the Magbow?

The Magbow has a built-in 4x scope that allows for precise shots from a distance (Image via Deep Field Games)

The Magbow is a ranged Science Weapon that fires single Rebar Bolts per shot, dealing 120 Sharp damage. With the attached 4x scope, you can hit targets at a distance with acute precision. For better targeting precision, you can steady the weapon's aim at the expense of stamina for perfect shots, making it a valuable mid- to long-range option.

Ad

Trending

Compared to the Makeshift Crossbow, the Magbow has a lower trajectory drop, and with recoverable bolts, it makes for the perfect weapon for survival.

Magbow stats:

Weight: 4

Durability: 30

Loss Chance: 25%

Repair Item: 1x Capacitor (acquired from Electro-Pests and Power Leeches)

The Magbow closes the gap between resource-hungry weapons and makeshift ranged ones. Its Sharp damage type also gives it a buff against heavily armored enemies, making it a great choice of weaponry.

Ad

In Abiotic Factor's mid-game content, resource management becomes a necessity, and to that end, being able to recover ammunition makes your resources last longer.

Also read: Abiotic Factor: How to access the Inner Wing

How to craft the Magbow in Abiotic Factor

To craft the Magbow, you will need to farm these materials from different locations across Abiotic Factor (Image via Deep Field Games)

To craft the Magbow in Abiotic Factor, you’ll need to acquire the following materials:

Ad

1) 4x Magnetic Alloy - This small magnetic component can be obtained by breaking down Defense Wood Crates in the Security Sector. It can also be found in Voussoir and The Night Realm and as a drop from slain Close-Quarters Combatants.

2) 1x Steel Cable - This common item can be acquired by breaking down Mine Crates in the Manufacturing West mines and The Train area. You can also trade for the Steel Cables using Military Electronics at the Blacksmith.

Ad

3) 2x Capacitor - You can gather Capacitors by killing Electro-Pests (found in the Cascade Labs Level 2 and the Particle Lab) and Power Leeches during Rolling Blackout events in Abiotic Factor.

You can also find them by breaking down Reactors Wood Crates and Transcendium Analysis Machines located in the Dusk Reactor and Gale Reactor areas.

4) 2x Optic Lens - This item can be traded at the Blacksmith for Reinforced Hose (crafted using 1x Hose, 1x Box of Screws, and 1x Steel Cable).

Ad

Once you have acquired all these components, go to the crafting station and craft the Magbow.

Magbow ammunition

The Magbow uses Rebar Bolts as ammunition. Here’s how you can craft them:

1) 1x Rebar - This component can be found all over Abiotic Factor by breaking down Mine Crates and Manufacturing Wood Crates, located in the Office Sector, Manufacturing West, The Train, and Reactors areas.

2) 1x Refined Carbon - This component can be gathered by breaking down a Lump of Coal. It can also be traded for Silver Scraps at the Quantum Exchanger located in Adjustment and Cascade Labs (Level 3). Breaking down Carbon Analysis Machines (located in Rise) can also give you Refined Carbon.

Ad

Also read: Abiotic Factor: 10 best weapons

Magbow upgrade recipe

The Magbow can be upgraded to the Hypercross Magbow, which increases the rate of fire as well as the damage output of the weapon (Image via Deep Field Games)

If you like using the Magbow, you might want to craft the next upgrade, the Hypercross Magbow. This increases the damage output of your Magbow from 120 to 170 Sharp DMG and also doubles the magazine size.

Ad

How to craft the Hypercross Magbow

To upgrade your Magbow into a Hypercross Magbow, you will need the following items, along with a regular Magbow:

1) 2x Capacitors

2) 1x Air Compressor - You can craft this item using the following materials:

1x Canister - Scavenged from Fire Extinguishers.

1x Reinforced Hose - You can craft it using 1x Hose, 1x Box of Screws, and 1x Steel Cable.

1x Pressure Gauge - Can be acquired by breaking down Metal Pipes, Hydro Pipes, and Fire Extinguishers.

1x Chain - Chains are a common item found throughout Abiotic Factor and can also be obtained by breaking down Mine Crates.

Ad

3) 1x Transuranic Superalloy - To get this item, you have to craft it using the following materials:

1x Plutonic Blood - This item can be gathered from dead Volatile Exors and also in the Dusk Reactor area.

1x Plutonic Carapace - You can harvest this component from dead Volatile Exors and Volatile Pests.

4x Arcane Scrap - It can be acquired by destroying Reactor Wood Crates and also by killing Gatekeepers.

1x Transcendium - This item can be found in Village Den da’ko Yeer by breaking down Transcendium Rocks. You can also gather Transcendium by killing Silken Betta.

Ad

4) 1x Steel Cable

Crafting the upgrade allows you to deal significantly higher damage per shot.

While the damage and range of the Magbow can be rewarding, it can easily result in resource drain. The primary issue is the cost of crafting the ammunition for the weapon. So, if you can manage the crafting cost, the Magbow can be a viable ranged weapon option for you in Abiotic Factor.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More