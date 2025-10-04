All changes to monuments in the Rust Meta Shift update

There are quite a few changes that have been made to monuments in the Rust Meta Shift update. The latest force wipe has brought forth some interesting updates to the game, starting from the new workbench crafting requirements, the addition of blueprint fragments, to a range of Monument loot structure changes.
In this article, we will explore all the monument changes that have been introduced in the Rust October force wipe. Read below to know more.
Every monument change in the monument changes in the Rust Meta Shift update
Green Card puzzles
With the latest update, the developers have decided to add Green Card puzzles to the following monuments:
- Dome
- Ferry Terminal
- Radtown
Previously, these monuments, despite lacking puzzles, were quite great for solos and small groups. Monuments in the game have been designed in a manner that ensures that groups of different sizes get their share of the pie. However, because we now have Blueprint Fragments in the mix, and they only spawn in Puzzle-based monuments, it was intrinsic for the developers to incorporate a few more of these in the game.
These low-tier monuments have now received a significant buff, and solos and smaller groups can now focus on contesting them to secure the required Blueprint Fragments for their progression after the Rust Meta Shift update.
Furthermore, Dome finally has a recycler built into the POI. You can now access the recycler by switching on the fuse and swiping your card in the Green Card puzzle.
Loot spawn changes
For the past few years, loot across different monuments has spawned only in a select few locations. With the latest Meta Shift update, the developers have incorporated a loot shuffle across most, if not all, monuments in the game. Previously used spawns have now been removed, and loot can now be found scattered across different locations within points of interest.
While it's not a massive change to the meta, it definitely is a small improvement to the quality-of-life experience of playing the game.
That's everything that you need to know about the changes to monuments in the Rust Meta Shift update.
