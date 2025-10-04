All changes to monuments in the Rust Meta Shift update

There are quite a few changes that have been made to monuments in the Rust Meta Shift update. The latest force wipe has brought forth some interesting updates to the game, starting from the new workbench crafting requirements, the addition of blueprint fragments, to a range of Monument loot structure changes.

Ad

In this article, we will explore all the monument changes that have been introduced in the Rust October force wipe. Read below to know more.

Every monument change in the monument changes in the Rust Meta Shift update

Green Card puzzles

With the latest update, the developers have decided to add Green Card puzzles to the following monuments:

Ad

Trending

Dome

Ferry Terminal

Radtown

Previously, these monuments, despite lacking puzzles, were quite great for solos and small groups. Monuments in the game have been designed in a manner that ensures that groups of different sizes get their share of the pie. However, because we now have Blueprint Fragments in the mix, and they only spawn in Puzzle-based monuments, it was intrinsic for the developers to incorporate a few more of these in the game.

Ad

The Green Card puzzle in Dome (Image via Facepunch Studios)

These low-tier monuments have now received a significant buff, and solos and smaller groups can now focus on contesting them to secure the required Blueprint Fragments for their progression after the Rust Meta Shift update.

Ad

Furthermore, Dome finally has a recycler built into the POI. You can now access the recycler by switching on the fuse and swiping your card in the Green Card puzzle.

Read more: Rust patch notes (October 2, 2025): Blueprint Fragments, Game Improvements, and more

Loot spawn changes

For the past few years, loot across different monuments has spawned only in a select few locations. With the latest Meta Shift update, the developers have incorporated a loot shuffle across most, if not all, monuments in the game. Previously used spawns have now been removed, and loot can now be found scattered across different locations within points of interest.

Ad

Loot spawn changes across monuments after the Rust Meta Shift update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

While it's not a massive change to the meta, it definitely is a small improvement to the quality-of-life experience of playing the game.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the changes to monuments in the Rust Meta Shift update.

For more related news and guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More