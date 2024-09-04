All Encore Concerto secret chest location guide in Destiny 2

Encore Concerto is the new version of the Exotic mission in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes, where players will find new secrets hidden away. Some of these new secrets lead to triumphs, while others lead to more valuable rewards such as seasonal weapons, armor pieces, or even an Exotic Catalyst. The Week 2 of the Encore Exotic mission had two more secrets added, both of which force a player to crack puzzles to access the riches.

This article lists two secret chests available within the Encore Concerto mission, alongside the puzzles. Note that each secret chest in Week 2 of Echoes Act III can be accessed via a Vex Conflux. However, this Conflux won't appear for players who haven't done the first secret chest puzzle once in Week 2.

This puzzle is located in the purple area of the mission, just before the first green terminal. Readers can refer to our Encore Overture secret chest guide, and follow the instructions for the first chest to complete the puzzle.

All secret chests from the Encore Concerto mission in Destiny 2

Secret chest #1

After cracking the terminal puzzles in the first area, you will come across another open area like the one shown in the image below. You should be able to gather the second Partition buff and deposit it on the terminal near the wall at the back.

Second Partition terminal location in Destiny 2 Encore mission (Image via Bungie)

After the wall opens up, you will encounter a Vex Conflux just beside the Piston pillar. Interacting with it will open the portal to its right. Enter the portal and you will see two more portals opened up. Here, take the portal that is opposite to the one you just entered.

Portal opposite of the first one (Image via Bungie)

You will then eventually come across a room with multiple portals and a huge Vex Minotaur boss in the middle. Here is a list of things you need to do:

Stand on the Vex pool on the ground and then look for a small Minotaur for the Access Module.

Once you pick it up, look up and keep an eye out for a small Vex light in front of one of the upper rooms.

Deposit the Access module on the portal that emits a straight line towards a lighted upper room (example image below).

Once the straight line from the portal aligns with the light, pass through the portal and destroy the Vex cube that glows within it. Start damaging the boss after this.

Repeat the process until the giant Minotaur is dead.

Glow in front of an upper room in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

A straight line from the portal aligning with the upper room light in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once the boss is defeated, interact with the Specimen in the middle of the room to get the NES008 mission, alongside seasonal gear pieces, and an Intrinsic upgrade for your Choir of One.

Secret chest #2

The second chest can be found via the Conflux located inside the laboratory room with Exo corpses. However, instead of inspecting the corpses, interact with the Conflux to open the portal ahead of you. Upon entering, take the portal left of you, instead of the one straight ahead. You will then appear in a new closed area, with new voice lines from Failsafe in the background.

Deletion terminal in the maze area of Destiny 2 Encore Concerto (Image via Bungie)

This area is a maze with a new Module being introduced to the players. Here's what you must do:

You will find terminals requiring a new Module, called Deletion. This Module helps a player remove the red barriers locking an area.

Defeat Minotaurs to find Deletion Module, and remove the barriers to access a new area.

You should be looking for a Collectible by following the Proximity Signal bar at the left of your screen.

If the bar is close to filling up, you will know that you are near one of the Collectibles. During this stage, if you see a red barrier with a Deletion terminal, chances are that you need the Module to remove the barrier.

There are four Collectibles throughout the maze that look something like in the image below.

Vex collectible in Destiny 2 Encore Concerto (Image via Bungie)

The chest should spawn near the portal you came in through.

