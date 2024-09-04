How to acquire the Specimen ID NES008 quest in Destiny 2

A new weekly reset means that a new Specimen quest is up for grabs in Destiny 2. Like many other aspects of Act III, this week's Specimen quest is also tied to the Encore Exotic mission. Players must go through a different version of the mission, titled "Concerto" instead of "Overture." The changes are minor, however, and have little to no impact on a player's run compared to the first week.

The Specimen ID NES008 quest is hidden deep in this Encore Concerto mission, specifically behind a secret chest puzzle. Similar to last week, the NES008 mission can be picked up from a specific section in the Encore Concerto mission.

However, there are a few Vex Conflux in question, all of which will appear once the very first puzzle gets solved in the purple area. Readers can refer to this secret chest guide and follow the instructions for the first chest to get things started.

Trending

How to get the Specimen ID NES008 mission in Destiny 2

To acquire the Specimen ID NES008 mission, launch the Encore Concerto Exotic mission from HELM, and then run the basic mechanics until the second Partition terminal.

The second Partition location in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

If you have completed the first secret chest puzzle in the purple area once, a Vex Conflux should be present right beside the Piston pillar. Hence, if you do not have any Conflux, make sure you finish the first secret chest puzzle. Interact with the Conflux to open the portal to your right, then enter through it to find another portal entrance.

Entrance beyond the second Partition module in Destiny 2 Encore (Image via Bungie)

Pass through the second portal and you will appear in a room with a Vex Minotaur boss named "Hexahedric Mind". The room will also have a few other portals. Here is a list of things you must follow to crack the puzzle:

Stand on the Vex pool on the ground and then look for a small Minotaur for the Access Module.

Once you pick it up, look up and keep an eye out for a small Vex light in front of one of the upper rooms.

Your task is to deposit the Access terminal on the portal that emits a straight line towards a lighted upper room (example image below).

Once the straight line from the portal aligns with the light, pass through the portal and destroy the Vex cube that glows within it. Start damaging the boss after this.

Repeat the process until the giant Minotaur is dead.

Light in front of upper rooms of Destiny 2 Encore Concerto (Image via Esoterickk/Bungie)

Straight line aligning with upper room light (Image via Esoterickk/Bungie)

Interact with the Specimen that spawns in the middle of the room to get the NES008 quest. While it is safe for you to leave the mission now, we recommend a full completion to just be 100% sure. There have been reports of the NES008 quest missing from a few players' inventory despite picking up.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback