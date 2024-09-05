Specimen ID NES008 in Destiny 2: Quest guide, prerequisites, rewards, and more

NES008 comes from the Encore Exotic mission of Destiny 2 Echoes Act III Week 2. This special mission unlocks after you complete specific tasks and puzzles, alongside the weekly seasonal questline, A Rising Chorus Act III. 'NES' missions are pivotal points in the season, as they involve both Failsafe and the Guardians cooperating and collecting different specimens from Nessus that unlock upgrades at the HELM.

NES008 is the newest entry in Destiny 2 Echoes Act III and follows a similar pattern as previous missions. This article lists everything you must know about the new Specimen mission, including how to get and complete it in Destiny 2.

How to acquire and complete the Specimen ID NES008 mission in Destiny 2

1) How to get the NES008 quest

Launch the Destiny 2 Encore Concerto mission and head for the location that has the second Partition terminal. Deposit the Module to remove the wall, and you should be able to find a Vex Conflux beside a Piston pillar.

First Piston location after the second Partition Module (Image via Bungie)

If you do not see the Conflux, you must crack the first secret chest puzzle in the purple area.

First secret chest location in Destiny 2 Encore mission (Image via Bungie)

Interact with the Conflux and pass through two portals opposite of each other. You will find yourself in a room with a Vex Minotaur boss. Then, follow these steps:

Stand on the Vex pool on the ground and look for a small Minotaur for the Access Module.

Once you pick it up, look up and keep an eye out for a small Vex light in front of one of the upper rooms.

Deposit the Access module on the portal that emits a straight line towards a lighted upper room (example image below).

Once the straight line from the portal aligns with the light, pass through the portal and destroy the Vex cube that glows within it. Start damaging the boss after this.

Repeat the process until the giant Minotaur is dead.

The straight line from portal to light (Image via Bungie)

Collect the Specimen, and you should now have the NES008 mission. Now, complete the Encore Concerto and the "A Rising Chorus" weekly step to get the full version of the quest from Failsafe.

2) Obtain Vex CPUs

Specimen ID NES008 mission first quest step in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head to The Orrery Lost Sector in Nessus and take a Scout Rifle with you. Now, fire one shot of your Scout Rifle on the minor Vex enemies and perform a finisher on them. For the Hobgoblins, shoot them once and wait for them to regenerate. Now shoot them again and perform finishers.

Repeat this until you get 50 CPUs from the Vex enemies.

3) Complete a flawless Battleground

Battleground Echoes standard version (Image via Bungie)

Launch any difficulty of an Echoes Battleground and complete it without dying. Try to get a Hunter class with Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic chest piece, alongside a powerful Void weapon. While having this combination will help with your survivability, it will also prepare you for the next step of the mission.

4) Defeat Encore enemies with Void or Arc damage

Hunter with Gyrfalcon and Hammerhead (Image via Bungie)

Launch the Encore Exotic mission and start blasting through the enemies with either Void or Arc damage. Since we recommended a Gyrfalcon x Void weapon combination, getting Volatile kills should be easy enough. Once you are done with the quest step, you can leave the mission.

5) Review specimen with Failsafe

Specimen from NES008 (Image via Bungie)

Speak with Failsafe to obtain the specimen from her. Next, follow the marker to place your specimen in the HELM. Rewards include seasonal challenge completion, season pass EXP, Echoes gear pieces, and Failsafe upgrades.

