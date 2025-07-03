All Exotic weapon changes coming to Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Exotic weapons often lead the charge against endgame enemies in Destiny 2. They define how a build can change against certain enemies, and becomes the only choice in specific scenarios to make things easier. With several changes coming to the expansion's sandbox, Bungie will be touching on some Exotic weapons as well, and go a step further to rework some of them.

This article lists all the Exotic weapons undergoing massive changes in The Edge of Fate expansion, from July 15, 2025.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate changes for Exotic weapons

Here is a list of the changes getting implemented on some Exotic weapons:

Vigilance Wing:

Last Stand bonus is now active when running solo in PvE activities.

Hierarchy of Needs:

Hierarchy of Needs Bow in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

One of the weapons getting reworked in The Edge of Fate is the Hierarchy of Needs Bow. The following is a list of changes:

Players now gain charges of the Guidance Ring with any hit from the Hierarchy of Needs, and now only need three charges to deploy the ring.

Hierarchy's spawned Guidance Ring duration increased from 13s to 20s.

Hierarchy's spawned Guidance Ring now rotates to face its owner.

Players are now limited to one Guidance Ring in the world per player. Spawning a second one will remove your previous ring.

All Bows now spawn missiles when fired through an allied player's Guidance Ring.

Developer's note: Yes, all Bows.

Yes, all Bows. Fixed an issue where Hierarchy's seeker missiles would not play detonation visual effects when colliding with world geometry.

Dead Man's Tale:

Each stack of cranial spikes now grants:

+3.4% damage vs combatants (max 17% at 5 stacks).

+1 rounds reloaded.

Duality:

Added a secondary activator for On Black Wings, now gives the buff when landing most of your pellets on a target.

The Navigator:

The Navigator in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Another weapon that is undergoing rework with the perk:

When the user has Woven Mail: Increased damage of 25% in PVE, 5% in PVP, and increased ammo generation stat.

Wicked Implement:

Now is Rapid Fire RPM.

Now takes one additional hit to start slowing and to freeze, to account for the faster rate of fire.

Increased magazine size to 20,

It is now intrinsically anti-Overload.

Devil's Ruin:

Removed the fire-on-release behavior.

The beam is now behind the special reload.

Kills with the weapon make firesprites and picking up a firesprite enables the special reload.

Beam now scorches on hit and ignites on kills.

Increased magazine size to 20.

It is now intrinsically anti-unstoppable.

Tommy's Matchbook:

Tommy's Matchbook (Image via Bungie)

General

Added a burning screen effect while the player takes self-damage from Ignition Trigger. Other players who are taking self-damage from Ignition Trigger will now have a burning effect surrounding their model.

Ignition Trigger

The HUD buff now appears as a bar. While Ignition Trigger is active, the bar charges as you fire the weapon and drains when you don't. So long as the bar has some charge, Ignition Trigger will remain active.

Heat Sink

Hip-fire self-damage decreased to 50% less damage than ADS self-damage, previously 33% less damage.

Catalyst

Removed improved health regen. Now, final blows while Ignition Trigger is active grant Cure x1 to the user.

Scorch on hit is unchanged.

Winterbite:

Reduced enhanced melee damage with ammo to +20% vs bosses, down from +50%. It is now intrinsically anti-Overload.

