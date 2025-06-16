Prep guide for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2's The Edge of Fate expansion will be bringing in one of the most significant overhauls in the game's history. Players will see an entirely new system surrounding weapons and armor getting implemented from July 15, 2025, changing the way they approach the game. From modding to weapon tiers, and even how the core stats work, everything will change with the new expansion.

Here is a list of things you can do to prepare better for The Edge of Fate.

Tips to prepare for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Here are the three major tips for preparation:

Getting armor pieces with the correct stats.

Getting weapons with the best perks.

Ensuring a clean Vault due to the lack of increasing slots.

1) Correct stats

Stat spike on current Destiny 2 armor (Image via Bungie)

To start with, getting armor pieces with high and correct stats should be your priority for now. Since all stats will be reworked, we recommend stocking up on Mobility and Resilience-based armor pieces, which will be converted to Weapons and Health in The Edge of Fate. This will allow you to have increased weapon damage for all activities, alongside having increased healing upon picking up Orbs.

Readers can refer to our complete guide on stat reworks for The Edge of Fate to get a clearer idea of how each stat will work.

Some of the best sources to get armor pieces are a Master Dungeon, paired with stat mods on a Ghost. Try to get every armor piece with spikes on Mobility and Resilience.

2) God roll weapons

Tinasha's Mastery from Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

God roll weapons from Episode Heresy will contribute significantly towards how each build will work in The Edge of Fate. None of the weapons players own currently will become obsolete in the next expansion. Hence, getting a god roll for any firearm is viable, as they will act better than a random tier 5 weapon.

Refer to our explanation on how current weapons will remain viable in The Edge of Fate expansion for a better idea of the whole thing.

Some great places to farm for god rolls include the Rite of the Nine event, Iron Banner, Raids, and Nightfall Strikes. Currently, some notable weapons that will help you through the challenging activities include the Hezen Vengeance with Bait and Switch, the Aberrant Action with Incandescent and Heal Clip, and Area-Denial Framed Grenade Launchers.

3) Vault clearing

Vault gear pieces in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

We do not recommend keeping your duplicate weapons until The Edge of Fate. Any current gear piece with average perk rolls will be rendered obsolete, as having a slightly higher-tier weapon with the same perks will be more valuable. Another reason to clear the Vault now is the fact that Bungie isn't increasing Vault slots with the expansion.

Hence, any new weapon from the tier system, or an armor piece, won't have space in the Vault. Here's what you can delete from the Vault:

Exotic armor pieces with base stats below 60.

Any weapon/duplicate that isn't a god roll in general terms.

Any Exotic weapon that isn't in any of your current loadouts.

