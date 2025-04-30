All Iron Banner weapons to prioritize before Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine 

The final Iron Banner before Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine is live. These weapons are some of the best gear pieces to have for every activity, and are easy to get. However, players have less than a week to get some of these weapons before the major event, Rite of the Nine, comes along. Bungie also confirmed the addition of three new weapons in the future, which may lead to some of the current weapons leaving the pool.

This article lists the best weapons to prioritize from the Iron Banner.

Which Iron Banner weapons should you get in Destiny 2?

Here is a list of weapons to prioritize from Iron Banner in that particular order:

Tinasha's Mastery Rocket-Assisted Framed Stasis Sidearm.

Rocket-Assisted Framed Stasis Sidearm. Multimach CCX Lightweight Framed Kinetic Submachine Gun.

Lightweight Framed Kinetic Submachine Gun. Crimil's Dagger Aggressive Framed Kinetic Hand Cannon.

Aggressive Framed Kinetic Hand Cannon. Archon's Thunder High Impact Framed Stasis Machine Gun.

High Impact Framed Stasis Machine Gun. Riiswalker Lightweight Framed Kinetic Shotgun.

Once you have the best perk combinations for these five weapons, you can go for the rest to fill your inventory. Here's what each of them will provide for your gameplay:

Tinasha's Mastery

Tinasha's Mastery in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

With the popularity of Rocket-Assisted Sidearms, the Tinasha's Mastery is an easy pick for its element and utility perks. The Stasis damage can lead to Shatter and freeze on enemies, while perks such as Chill Clip and One for All add to the damage.

Multimach CCX

Multimach CCX (Image via Bungie)

One of the best Kinetic Submachine Guns in the game currently, the Multimach can fire at 900 rounds per minute, and caters to both PvE and PvP. It has just the right stats for shutting down a Guardian in competitive scenarios, alongside the perfect perks for filling in the role of a powerful Primary weapon in PvE.

Crimil's Dagger

Crimil's Dagger in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Crimil's Dagger is one of the few weapons that can two-shot any players in PvP. Perks such as Slideways and Kill Clip are recommended, alongside their enhanced versions, for making full use of this gear piece.

Anyone looking to easily shut down players from a great distance can get the Crimil's Dagger Hand Cannon.

Archon's Thunder

Archon's Thunder (Image via Bungie)

After multiple changes, Archon's Thunder is now a Stasis Machine Gun. This version of the weapon is easily its strongest, as Stasis elemental weapons have immense synergy with their users. The Archon's Thunder is no different, as a hard-hitting Machine Gun with Rimestealer and Headstone is a must-have in the endgame.

Riiswalker

Riiswalker (Image via Bungie)

Riiswalker stood the test of time and became a fan favorite. It is arguably the strongest Legendary Shotgun in the Kinetic slot against other players, allowing its wielder to have maximum Range with an exclusive Iron Banner perk, Iron Reach, and the standard Full Choke/Accurized combination for lethal output.

We recommend that you stock up on some of the Iron Engrams once you have these five weapons, as getting the newer ones later on will be easier.

