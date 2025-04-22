Rite of the Nine weapons to be given away for free in Destiny 2

Bungie will give away free Rite of the Nine weapons in Destiny 2. These weapons will serve as high-tier gear pieces. Some of these were bugged recently, allowing players to farm them in Episode Heresy. The weapons continue to have bugged visuals even now, with irregular perk combinations.

While the developers earlier said everyone could keep them until the event, they later confirmed that keeping these bugged versions is becoming a challenge for the back end. Hence, to compensate, every player will receive 1500 currencies once Rite of the Nine goes live. This will be equivalent to weapons from two Dungeon runs.

All Destiny 2 players will receive free currency to purchase Rite of the Nine weapons

Regarding the announcement, Bungie had this to say:

A few short weeks ago, many of you stumbled upon something we'd never seen before within Destiny 2. A few activities tied to Rite of the Nine went live early! In some ways, this was a fun moment for the community.

The company went on to add:

While we were able to patch out the activities quickly, the weapons remained. We had intentions of updating these weapons at release but hit a few snags along the way. While we'd initially noted rewards earned would be retained, they will need to be removed.

Hence, with the launch of Rite of the Nine, all players will get 1500 currency tied to the event. As mentioned, the amount is equivalent to two Dungeon runs. The event vendor, Emissary of the Nine, will hold any desired weapons in exchange for the currency.

Players can either get every weapon on Day 1 or wait until later.

The Rite of the Nine event is expected to go live on May 6, 2025.

