A new weekly reset is set to launch in Destiny 2 on April 22, 2025. Players will find the game's current state quiet, as the primary seasonal story concluded a few weeks ago, leaving behind only core playlists, some secrets, and other activities. With that being said, weekly resets still bring in new activities in rotation, all of which are important for loot.

This article lists everything upcoming with the weekly reset of April 22.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 22 to 29)

Here is an overview of everything coming with the reset:

The Sunless Cell Nightfall.

Double loot with The Palindrome.

New emblem from Nightfall.

Vault of Glass, Crota's End, Warlord's Ruin, and Grasp of Avarice in pinnacle rotators.

Operation Seraph Shield in Exotic mission.

Scatterhorn and Wild Hunt armor in Dares of Eternity.

Agonarch Abyss Ascendanct Challenge.

1) Sunless Cell Grandmaster with 2x rewards

The Sunless Cell Strike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Sunless Cell will be the featured Nightfall in the pool from April 22 to 29. Here are the modifiers:

Power level: 2040.

Extinguish: Fireteam is sent to Orbit when wiped.

Shielded foes.

Arc Surge for increased outgoing Arc damage.

Void Surge for increased outgoing Void damage.

Void Threat for increased incoming Void damage.

Epitaph for blight geyser spawns when enemies are defeated.

Overload and Unstoppable Champions.

Disabled Radar.

The Palindrome will be the featured weapon alongside a 2x drop rate. Players can also get a new emblem upon completing the Sunless Cell Nightfall on any difficulty.

2) Vault of Glass, Crota's End, Warlord's Ruin, and Grasp of Avarice

Vault of Glass and Crota's End will be in the Pinnacle rotators with farmable encounters, alongside Dungeons such as Warlord's Ruin and Grasp of Avarice. All four activities have Master variants that can be completed for Adept weapons and Artifice armor pieces.

The Exotics from each of these activities can be farmed multiple times.

3) Operation Seraph Shield

Operation Seraph Shield will be live between April 22 and 29 for the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle.

4) New weekly challenges

Cosmodrome in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all challenges coming on April 22:

Total Corruption: Complete "The Nether" activity with at least three Corrupted Boons acquired during the run.

Complete "The Nether" activity with at least three Corrupted Boons acquired during the run. Subclass Synergy: Defeat combatants with a damage type that matches your currently equipped subclass. Any damage type counts if using the Prismatic subclass.

Defeat combatants with a damage type that matches your currently equipped subclass. Any damage type counts if using the Prismatic subclass. Power Trip: Deal final blows with Power ammo in any ritual activity.

Deal final blows with Power ammo in any ritual activity. Expedited Violence: Rapidly defeat targets in Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard. Bonus progress is granted for Guardian final blows.

Rapidly defeat targets in Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard. Bonus progress is granted for Guardian final blows. Superfluous: Defeat Guardians in the Clash playlist with Super abilities.

