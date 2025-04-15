  • home icon
  Destiny 2: How to play with your friends

Destiny 2: How to play with your friends

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Apr 15, 2025 04:11 IST
Playing with friends is important in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Playing with friends is important in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular co-op games in the current market, and it allows players to dive into mechanic-heavy activities with their friends or strangers. Bungie's looter-shooter title also presents a competitive PvP scene with exclusive rewards, all accessible with a party of multiple Guardians. However, newer players might feel lost with the complicated user interface that Destiny presents.

This article will guide you through making a lobby with your friends and playing any activity in Destiny 2.

Adding friends in Destiny 2

On PC, adding friends in Destiny 2 is as easy as adding friends on Steam. You can add anyone as your friend in the game client, and if that individual plays the game, they will appear on the friends tab within the game. To access your friends tab, open your director/Orbit and click on the icon with two human figures on the upper-right corner of your screen.

Friends tab (Image via Bungie)
Friends tab (Image via Bungie)

Players who aren't on a PC can click on the human icon with a + sign on the left side of the screen and then put in the Bungie ID of the person they want to add.

Option to add friends (Image via Bungie)
Option to add friends (Image via Bungie)

To accept any request, look at the "Bungie Friend Requests" on the same page, on the right. You can view your Bungie ID by hovering the cursor over your in-game name in the friends tab.

Playing with friends in Destiny 2

To play with your friends, invite them to your lobby/party first. To see your friend's name in-game, click on the double-human icon beside Destination and look for your friend's name in the middle section. Once you see them, click on their name, followed by the option "Invite to Fireteam".

The "Invite to Fireteam" option (Image via Bungie)
The "Invite to Fireteam" option (Image via Bungie)

Now, you and your friend can play any activity together if that activity is easy enough for two players. Raids, Dungeons, and Grandmaster Nightfalls, however, are recommended for three players. Having two other players join your team will be ideal in such cases.

Lastly, if you see the "launch" option turning red for some activities, it means that any player in your party, yourself included, is not eligible. The exact reason is often laid out just above the launch option.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Edited by Niladri Roy
