Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine Delver seal guide: Challenges and rewards

Destiny 2's Sundered Doctrine Dungeon has been one of the largest tilesets among pinnacle activities. Aside from completing encounters and defeating different bosses, the activity also has several secrets buried deep within. Players must go through every single collectible and puzzle to earn the associated seal and increase the chance of getting the Exotic weapon.

This article lists every triumph required to get the prestigious Delve seal from the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon.

List of all the triumphs for the Delver seal in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the triumphs required for the Delver seal in Destiny 2:

The Sundering: Complete all encounters in any difficulty of the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon.

Lonely Travels: Complete all encounters solo and without leaving the activity. This doesn't have to be flawless. Rewards include a drop-rate boost for the Dungeon Exotic.

Buried Together: Complete all encounters of the Dungeon with a fireteam full of clanmates.

Lightning Round: Complete all encounters with a fireteam equipped only with the Arc subclass. Rewards include a drop-rate boost for the Dungeon Exotic.

Shared Fire: Complete all encounters with a fireteam equipped only with a Solar subclass. Rewards include a drop-rate boost for the Dungeon Exotic.

Space Cadets: Complete all encounters with a fireteam equipped only with a Void subclass. Rewards include a drop-rate boost for the Dungeon Exotic.

Stable Triangle: Complete all encounters with a fire team of the same class.

Military Doctrine: Complete all encounters in Master difficulty. Rewards include a drop-rate boost for the Dungeon Exotic and Future Proof Exotic Sparrow.

Laboratory Inspector: Find all 9 Worms from the Dungeon. Readers can refer to our complete guide on collectibles from the Sundered Doctrine.

Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine: Obtain the Sundered Doctrine trophy. This means that players must get all armor pieces for one class, the Exotic weapon, all Legendary weapons, Exotic Sparrow, and the completion emblem.

Sundered Doctrine seal objectives (Image via Bungie)

Each triumph completion contributes directly to your total Triumph score. Note that you do not have to complete the Dungeon solo and flawlessly to earn the Delver seal. However, achieving such a feat will grant a unique emblem like any other Dungeon.

